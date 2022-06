Maybe you’ve heard, but in the event you haven’t, you should know that thousands of acres in Routt County are being damaged this week by people who mean well, but don’t understand the damage they are causing to our local lands. These people are ruining a native ecosystem, impacting water quality, degrading soil health, causing light pollution, and negatively impacting animals, both domestic and wild, due to the damage they are causing to the landscape. If you’re not outraged by this behavior, you should be.

