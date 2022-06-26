CMSD set to host Summer Learning Experience for students starting Monday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is hosting a Summer Learning Experience that is free of charge for students to get a jump for next school year.

There will be around 30 sites for students to visit throughout the city, starting Monday, June 27, at 8:15 a.m.

The program will go for five weeks for students up to eighth grade and four weeks for high school students. Programs include STEM activities to karate, according to chief engagement officer Lee Buddy Jr.

“Anywhere from karate to soccer, a lot of robotics, and some STEM programming,” said Buddy Jr.

In order to participate, students must be enrolled at CMSD for the upcoming school year with their student ID number. If they do not have it, they can call the number listed on the CMSD page.

If you cannot make it, it is open enrollment all summer.

“We definitely want to provide that opportunity first for students to get caught up on any, you know, skills that they may or may not have mastered,” Buddy Jr. said.

For more details on the program, you can visit their website.

