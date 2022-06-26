Nevada JobConnect to host Women Veterans Information and Resource Fair
Nevada JobConnect is hosting a Womens Veteran Information and Resource Fair Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nevada JobConnect in North Las Vegas.
According to Nevada JobConnect, the event is free and open to all women service members, veterans, military spouse, veteran caregivers, and their families.
Attendees will meet with companies such as:
- City of Las Vegas
- Canyon Coach Lines
- First Command
- American Resort Services who is said to offer weekly pay plus bonuses
Many employers will be hiring on the spot according to the press release.
For more questions or information about this event, officials recommend calling the Nevada JobConnect representative line at 702-486-0129.
