ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Daredevil vs Kingpin: 8 Best Moments of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk's Rivalry in the Netflix Series

By Ethan Arbuckle
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn terms of a famous rivalry between a hero and villain, the rivalry between Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) is just as enthralling as the rivalry between Superman and Lex Luther or Captain America and the Red Skull. The original Daredevil series gave us many good moments between the...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Paul Rudd Addresses THAT Ant-Man Vs. Thanos Theory at ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’

Fans' wildest dreams are coming true with Avengers: Quantum Encounter, because the popular Ant-Man Vs. Thanos (Josh Brolin) theory is officially being addressed by Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) himself in the new cruise ship experience. Fragments of the audiovisual experience are already circling on Twitter, and yes, Marvel Studios is really talking about Thanos’ butt.
MOVIES
Collider

'Batman: The Animated Series' 10 Best Episodes That Aren't About Batman

When Batman: The Animated Series kicked off in 1992, there wasn't anything else like it. Though Batman '89 had revitalized the character for a new generation, the combination of the old serials, comic book mentality, and sleek new character designs were all unique enough that many still regard this as the definitive Batman series three decades after the fact.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Creators The Duffer Brothers Partner with MasterClass for "Developing an Original TV Series" Course

Class in session, kids. Matt and Ross Duffer, better known as the Duffer Brothers and creators of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things, have partnered with MasterClass online to bring fans and aspiring television creators something special, Variety reports. In a series of 18 videos, totaling over 5 hours, the Duffer Brothers are sitting down to intimately share their experience creating an original and successful television series. Fans and creators with an annual MasterClass membership will get one-of-a-kind advice and tips, as well as inside information on the creation of Stranger Things.
TV SERIES
Collider

Andrew Garfield's 7 Best Saves As The Amazing Spider-Man

Last December, Spider-Man: No Way Home came out in cinemas and shattered both records and expectations. Fans will never forget the cheers that rocked their theaters as their wildest superhero team-up dreams since Avengers: Endgame came true. Two of the many scream-inducing moments of the film occurred as a result of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man coming onto the screen.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Vincent D'onofrio
Person
Jon Bernthal
Collider

The 10 Best Arcs From The 90s 'Spider-Man' Animated Series

Over the past 20 years, there have been three separate actors to take on the mantle of Spider-Man: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and most recently, Tom Holland. However, back in the 90s, there was a big wave on animated superhero shows on TV, like X-Men, Batman: The Animated Series, and Superman: The Animated Series, amongst others.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

What's Leaving Netflix in July 2022

New months can always be a bit bitter-sweet for a streaming service like Netflix. While a new month brings plenty of new titles, it also means that some of the films and shows are your watchlist will be leaving and July is no different. July will be last chance to watch films like David Fincher's critically acclaimed and still relevant film The Social Network, Quentin Tarantino's smash hit revisionist western flick Django Unchained, Robert Zemeckis' Best Picture winner Forrest Gump, and Kelly Fremon Craig's highly underrated coming of age comedy The Edge of Seventeen. Horror sequels, prequels, and remakes ending their Netflix run in July include The Strangers: Prey at Night, Annabelle: Creation, the 2009 remake of Friday the 13th, The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia, and Texas Chainsaw 3D. Some of your favorite TV shows will also be leaving Netflix in July including all seven seasons of both 30 Rock and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Seasons 1 through 5 of Chicago Med. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are leaving Netflix in July.
TV SHOWS
Collider

7 Best Comedy Series to Watch Starring ‘SNL’ Alumni

NBC’s Saturday Night Live is an American comedy institution that sets its cast members up for bigger and better things once they’ve made it on SNL. The show’s talent is obvious when the alumni are no longer restricted by the conventions of the tight sketch format of live television and can flex their comedic muscles in a more expanded and longer-form TV series.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel Series With Tony Danza & Alyssa Milano Lands at Amazon Freevee

The sequel series for Who's The Boss? has finally found a home with Amazon Freevee! Based on the hit 80s sitcom that brought us the Bower family and the Micelli family's delightful comedy and dynamic, the sequel series is set to bring to life Tony Micelli's (Tony Danza) relationship with his daughter and is being written and executive produced by One Day at a Time co-creator/exec producer/co-showrunner Mike Royce and co-executive producer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Skull
Collider

10 Underrated Vampire Movies of the Twentieth Century (and Where to Stream Them)

Vampires are easily one of the most well-known monsters of genre fiction, and they have long since escaped their status as strictly horror-themed. Over the many decades, they've delved into realms like historical fiction, romance, and comedy, and as far as where they might yet go, the (night) sky is the limit.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' - Who's Who in the Cast

Amazon Prime’s anticipated page-to-screen adaptation, The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the book series of the same name by To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han. Before even premiering, the show received a Season 2 renewal, so fans can expect Belly and the rascal Fisher boys to return within the next few years. The show received a wide viewership, becoming Amazon Prime’s #1 show that week, even surpassing the acclaimed The Boys season 3 premiere.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Cast on Gorr the God Butcher, Mjölnir, and the Film's Music

From Marvel Studios and director Taika Waititi, the latest MCU installment Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) in unfamiliar territory, on a personal journey of self-discovery. The film is about life, love and family, wrapped in a bow of rock and roll mayhem and with a couple of screaming goats along for the ride, and explores the lengths that we’ll go to, in order to protect what we have and seek revenge for what we’ve lost.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

'Umbrella Academy' Season 3: What is Going On With the Hotel Obsidian?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy. From the Eagles’ “Hotel California” to The Shining’s Overlook Hotel, our collective imagination is full of mysterious hotels that seem to function almost like liminal spaces. These eerily charming inns offer guests comfortable accommodations and some much-needed relaxation, but they also harbor secrets the human mind isn’t prepared to understand. The newest addition to this ever-growing list of creepy hotels is The Umbrella Academy’s Hotel Obsidian, the main location of the Netflix’s series third season. A past-its-prime fancy establishment that accepts guests of all kinds, the Obsidian has a complicated and shady history. But exactly makes this quaint art deco building so extraordinary?
TV SERIES
Collider

'Last Light': Matthew Fox Post-Apocalyptic Drama Sets Fall Release Date

Peacock’s Last Light, a limited drama series based on the best-selling novel by Alex Scarrow, is set to premiere on September 8. There will be five episodes with each episode running 45 minutes. Last Light follows a petro-chemist named Andy Nielson who has discovered his worst fears are coming true during a visit to the Middle East as the world’s oil supplies have been cut off. The world goes into complete chaos and things unravel.
TV SERIES
Collider

Michael Douglas is Benjamin Franklin in New Image From Apple TV+ Series

With a limited series based on the life of Benjamin Franklin on the way, Apple TV+ has shared an image that reveals Academy and Emmy award-winning actor Michael Douglas as the lead role for the upcoming show. The series will focus on Franklin's time in France as he attempts to convince the country to endorse American democracy.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Watch 'Hocus Pocus 2' Stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy React to the Film's First Trailer

Legends react to legends in a new promo video for Hocus Pocus 2 that sees the film’s stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy viewing the anticipated sequel’s teaser for the first time. In a room that many of us would kill to be a fly on the wall in, the gals gather around a laptop to take in the first peek of the hard work they poured into the follow-up 30 years in the making.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4: Argyle Is More Than Just a Sidekick

Stranger Things Season 4 introduced a lot of new elements to shake things up as the show inches closer to an ending. The show has started to change its tone this season, with a scarier and more mature aesthetic than previous seasons, and a new plot inspired by the 80s classic Nightmare on Elm Street. But the thing that really shot some life back into the show was the addition of new characters. One of the major additions to the cast is Argyle, the stoner burnout played by Eduardo Franco. The long-haired slacker is now what feels like the show's 6th comic relief character. On paper, that already sounds like he serves no purpose in the story other than to annoyingly relieve tension. But between Franco's hilarious performance and writing that's more clever than the average show, Argyle manages to rise above his sidekick prison.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 1 Episode 9 Review: An Ode to 'Alien'

The ninth episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds serves as a heart-pounding homage to the sci-fi horror classic Alien, while also handling the loss of a beloved crew member. Season 1 Episode 9, "All Those Who Wander," opens with a cheery graduation ceremony for Cadet Uhura (Celia Gooding), as well as a couple of very obvious red-shirts, despite their science and command uniforms. Uhura is currently still determined to leave Starfleet and continue exploring her own path, insisting that she hates goodbyes. Though she seems set in her decision, Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and Helmsman Ortegas (Melissa Navia) make it known that she'll always have a place on the Enterprise.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Boys': How the Herogasm Episode Finally Freed Starlight

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3. The Boys' most recent installment was highly anticipated for its depiction of Herogasm, but there was a lot more going on in the episode than a supe orgy. The episode served as a platform for one particular character to rise above the ashes and free herself.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Dune: Part 2' Release Date Delayed

Your flight back to Arrakis has just been a little delayed due to heavy sandstorms. Warner Bros. announced today that Dune: Part 2 is going to premiere in theaters a bit later than originally announced. The sci-fi epic was scheduled for an October 20 release next year. Now, the premiere has been pushed back almost a month and the sequel hits theaters on November 17, 2023 instead. The blockbuster is set to continue the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) after escaping a coup and assassination attempt on his life.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy