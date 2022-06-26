8 Best Shrek Movies & Specials Ranked, According To Reddit

"In 1995, Andy got a toy. That toy is from his favorite movie. This is that movie." This announcement of self-importance proceeds the beginning of Pixar's latest film Lightyear, inviting a new understanding of the Toy Story universe and, in merely a few sentences, tearing it down. The slapdash world-building created here invites more confusion than might first appear. While the Toy Story films have always had their fair share of involved, often dark questions about the toys' sentience and impact on the world, Lightyear's existence as a movie within a series of other movies recontextualizes everything we know about the Buzz toy, Andy's relationship with him, and, oddly enough what it was like to grow up in Toy Story’s version of the '90s. In our current cinematic world of multiverses, this newly expanded TSU (Toy Story Universe) is definitely one of the strangest. Hang on to your Sox as we dive headfirst into the contradictory implications of those first few sentences on Buzz Lightyear lore.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO