ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

DB Shelton Lewis ‘Decommits’ From Pitt; Another DB On the Way?

By Karl Ludwig
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2023 three-star defensive back Shelton Lewis committed to Pitt after his official visit to Pittsburgh over the first weekend of June, but he officially announced his de-commitment today — less than a month later. Lewis, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback from Stockbridge High School in Stockbridge, Georgia, continued to...

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- June 29

Update (8:25 PM)- **Pitt women’s basketball extended an offer to top 2025 recruit Madison Francis today. Francis, a 6-foot-1 wing from Lancaster Central High School in Lancaster, New York, is a four-star recruit who has also received offers from North Carolina, Penn State, Miami, Florida, Purdue, Clemson, Ohio State, Syracuse and Rhode Island.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSB Radio

Key Georgia LB target Raylen Wilson decommits from Michigan

When it came time for Raylen Wilson to make his commitment last December, he was down to two schools. The Wolverines won this decision in December, though. That didn’t stop Georgia ILBs coach Glenn Schumann from recruiting the All-American like his room was devoid of future Sunday talent at that position.
ATLANTA, GA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Four-Star Forward Papa Kante Begins Official Visit to Pitt

On Tuesday, four-star forward Papa Kante arrived on campus and began has official visit to Pitt, a source told Pittsburgh Sports Now. Kante is a 6-foot-10 prospect in the class of 2023 out of South Kent School in Connecticut. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 116 prospect in the nation. This month alone, Kante has visited Rutgers, Michigan, and Maryland, per Joe Tipton of On3. Michigan was rumored to be the frontrunner for Kante heading into the month, but as he is taking all of these visits, anything can happen in this recruitment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Lands 4-Star Former Georgia Commit

One of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class is heading to Columbus. Former Georgia commit and four-star cornerback Kayin Lee announced his commitment to Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes this Monday evening. Lee is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect out of Ellenwood, Georgia. He's the No. 18...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Stockbridge, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Indianapolis Sharp-Shooter Jermaine Coleman Hearing from Pitt’s Tim O’Toole

As summer rolls on and recruits in the 2023 class begin to narrow down their recruitments, one prospect in the class, Jermaine Coleman, is just getting started. Coleman is a 6-foot-7 wing out of Indianapolis, Indiana, who plays for Park Tudor School as well as Indy Heat Gym Rats on the Nike EYBL circuit. While at this point, all of his offers are from low and mid-major programs, his recruitment has reached new heights as of late. After showcasing his efforts at the highest level with the Gym Rats this summer, he has seen his recruitment skyrocket to the high-major level, attracting suitors from all over the country.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Updating Pitt Football’s Unannounced Commitments

The month of June has been a productive one in terms of verbal commitments for the Pitt Panther football program. Monday night, the ‘Pat Signal’ was revealed which signaled the 17th commitment for Pitt’s Class of 2023. However, Pittsburgh Sports Now wants to remind everyone that despite...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Hoops Staff Offers 2023 Forward Ladji Dembele

On Monday, the Pitt basketball staff extended an offer to 2023 forward Ladji Dembele out of New Jersey. Dembele is a 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward with offers from Pitt and Wake Forest. He is originally from Bamako, Mali, but now plays for St. Benedict’s prep alongside Pitt guard target Ty-laur Johnson. Although he is currently unranked, Dembele has shined lately on both the Adidas and Nike circuits, splitting time with NY Jayhawks and NY Renaissance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Anderson
CBS 46

3 UGA players make All-American team

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs landed three players on the 2022 Walter Camp Football Foundation preseason All-American team. Tight End Brock Bowers joined two members of the Bulldog’s top-rated defense. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo gave the Bulldogs three first-teamers. Ringo...
ATLANTA, GA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Anthony Miller, New Castle Two-Way Phenom, Decommits From Notre Dame

New Castle High School standout infielder Anthony Miller announced on Monday, June 27 that he’d decommitted from Notre Dame. Miller, a member of the class of 2023, has spent time at shortstop and second base, and is able to pitch as well. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Miller...
Pizza Marketplace

Pizza Factory expands into Georgia

Pizza Factory has opened its first location in Georgia in the Athens community. The restaurant is located with the Beechwood Shopping Center, according to a press release. "After previously being stationed in Georgia while in the military, I quickly fell in love with the state and knew that I had to bring my favorite pizzeria to the East Coast. The community values and diverse menu options that Pizza Factory offers will be the perfect fit for Athens," Brandon Broadwell, local franchisee, said in the press release. "After owning my own business for 10 years, I was ready for a career change and immediately thought of Pizza Factory. I've always been impressed with Pizza Factory's dedication to seamless operations and the close-knit culture, and I am excited to be the catalyst for the brand's growth in Georgia. I am confident Pizza Factory will be a welcomed addition to Athens and I'm honored to be the one introducing this beloved concept to the community."
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Stockbridge High School#Decommited#Swiltfong247 Cfravel247#Rivals#Psn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Intercept

Atlanta’s Gang Indictment Takes On an Institution

Jeffery Lamar Williams — the celebrated Atlanta trap recording artist better known as Young Thug — walked into Fulton County Jail in May to a standing ovation. The arrest was an event. The jail, on Rice Street, shut down the intake of other arrestees to process him in. Atlanta’s city-contracted wrecker service diverted all its trucks to haul his many cars out of the rented property in Buckhead where police found him May 9. The entire city paused to take inventory on the massive gang arrest, with 27 other people — including a second superstar rapper, Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens.
WJBF

Officials: Georgia man sentenced to die kills self in prison

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Corrections officials said a Georgia man recently sentenced to death in the killings of two corrections officers has died in prison of an apparent suicide. A Department of Corrections news release says guards found Ricky Dubose unresponsive in his cell at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson around 4:45 […]
JACKSON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Prison time cut for educator convicted in Atlanta Public Schools cheating trial

ATLANTA - A former Atlanta principal will avoid prison after a judge reduced her sentenced for her conviction for racketeering. Dana Evans is one of 11 educators with the Atlanta Public Schools convicted in a highly-publicized cheating scandal back in 2015. She was also found guilty of one count of false statements and writings, besides violating the RICO act.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy