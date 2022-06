The Wisconsin Realtors Association releases new information about the market for May 2022. Marquette University Economics Professor and WRA Economic Consultant David Clark says for the last several years, they’ve had strong demands for housing. Clark says it’s because the millennial cohort has started to move into owner occupied housing a bit later than normal, so pent up demand is present there. He says they’ve had tight supply for a number of reasons, one of which being strong demand and weak supply.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO