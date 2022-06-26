ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton teen granted wish for customized golf cart

By WPTV - Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Boca Raton teenager had his wish granted Sunday by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. Ari Manevitch, 17, suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy. His wish was for a street-legal golf cart customized with lots of...

