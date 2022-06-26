Colin Kaepernick’s Las Vegas Raiders Workout Was “A Disaster,” Sports Commenter Warren Sapp Claims

Click here to read the full article.

What may have been Colin Kaepernick ’s last shot at a National Football League job didn’t go very well, according to Hall of Famer Warren Sapp .

Speaking to urban news site VladTV , Sapp didn’t hold back when Kaepernick’s May workout with the Las Vegas Raiders came up in conversation. The VladTV host mentioned that there were rumors the workout didn’t go very well.

Sapp jumped in, saying, “I heard it was a disaster. I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right?”

Sapp said it was very suspicious that no video has emerged. .

The Raiders gave Kaepernick a workout opportunity, as the club is seeking a backup quarterback and hoped Kaepernick still had something left, even though he’s been out of pro football for six years.

After the workout, the Raiders said the tryout “went well,” but didn’t provide extensive details beyond saying the door was open for a signing. Radio silence followed.

Kaepernick last played in 2017 for the San Francisco 49ers. He has since carved out a career as a spokesperson for social causes, becoming an icon for Nike.