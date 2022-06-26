ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colin Kaepernick’s Las Vegas Raiders Workout Was “A Disaster,” Sports Commenter Warren Sapp Claims

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pLJez_0gMnxyY300

Click here to read the full article.

What may have been Colin Kaepernick ’s last shot at a National Football League job didn’t go very well, according to Hall of Famer Warren Sapp .

Speaking to urban news site VladTV , Sapp didn’t hold back when Kaepernick’s May workout with the Las Vegas Raiders came up in conversation. The VladTV host mentioned that there were rumors the workout didn’t go very well.

Sapp jumped in, saying, “I heard it was a disaster. I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right?”

Sapp said it was very suspicious that no video has emerged.  .

The Raiders gave Kaepernick a workout opportunity, as the club is seeking a backup quarterback and hoped Kaepernick still had something left, even though he’s been out of pro football for six years.

After the workout, the Raiders said the tryout “went well,” but didn’t provide extensive details beyond saying the door was open for a signing. Radio silence followed.

Kaepernick last played in 2017 for the San Francisco 49ers. He has since carved out a career as a spokesperson for social causes, becoming an icon for Nike.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 197

dave raines
1d ago

an icon for nike?? not..a spokesman for a slave labor company...definately. he is definately good at being antiamerican. im not even referring to his career suicidal action. his pig socks and castro shirt was enough.

Reply(10)
106
greg hernandez
2d ago

he has got to be one of the most pathetic people alive,he needs to just get a job as a carry out boy at the grocery store and call it a day

Reply(6)
107
Fred Garcia
2d ago

Seems to make sense..If he DID have a good workout, pretty sure he'd make it a point to get a try out video out and say "told you so," as well as interest from other teams. Don't really trust that no video was made

Reply
36
Related
Deadline

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Shoved To Pavement By LAPD During Pro-Choice Rally, Says She’s Seen Worse – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with Sweetin comment and video Jodie Sweetin said on E!’s Daily Pop today that while she understands “people are shocked” to see “Stephanie Tanner” — her character on Full House — subjected to she describes as “a very minor incident of police brutality,” she hopes the public focus will remain on the larger issues. “I think people are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happen to her, it makes it more real, and I hate that,” Sweetin said. “I hate that it takes people knowing someone or someone they recognize for people to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Tytyana Miller Dies: Master P’s Daughter Whose Addiction Struggles Were Documented On ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Was 29

Click here to read the full article. Tytyana Miller, the daughter of rapper Master P whose struggles with addiction were documented on the WE TV reality series Growing Up Hip Hop, has died at the age of 29. The news was announced on Instagram by Master P. Although a cause was not specified, the 52-year-old rapper wrote that “mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.” “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family...
NFL
Deadline

Joe Biden Responds To Elon Musk’s “Super Bad Feeling” About The Economy: “Lots Of Luck On His Trip To The Moon”

Click here to read the full article. Joe Biden, touting a better-than-expected jobs report, responded to reports that Elon Musk has a “super bad feeling” about the economic outlook and that he wants to slash jobs at Tesla by 10%. “While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment, overwhelmingly. I think Ford is increasing the investment in building new electric vehicles. Six thousand employees – union employees, I might add, in the Midwest. The former Chrysler Corporation, they also are making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs making computer chips. So, you...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Colin Kaepernick
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Workout Rumors

According to one former NFL star, Colin Kaepernick's much-publicized workout with the Las Vegas Raiders did not go very well. Kaepernick, who worked out for the Raiders earlier this offseason, has not been signed by an NFL team since the 2016 season, when he began kneeling for the national anthem.
NFL
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Espn#American Football#National Football League#Hall Of Famer#Vladtv#The Las Vegas Raiders#Team S Owner
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broncos QB

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback to start a modern professional football game, died Monday at the age of 76. His daughter, Angela Marriott, confirmed to the Associated Press that Briscoe died of a California hospital after facing circulation issues in his legs. Briscoe began his career with the Denver...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Swimsuit Photos

Dallas Cowboys football players aren't the only aspect of the franchise with a devout following. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the most-known cheerleading group in the world, has a big fan base, as well. With more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, the Cowboys cheerleaders have a lot of fans. This year,...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Nike
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans Angered By Jimmy Johnson News

Dallas Cowboys fans have long been hoping to see Jimmy Johnson's name up in the franchise's ring of honor. It doesn't sound like that will be happening anytime soon, though. Last year, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it sound like Johnson's ring of honor ceremony would be happening very soon.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Troy Aikman

Legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster Troy Aikman made a pretty massive career decision this offseason. Aikman, who had been with Fox Sports for roughly two decades, decided to leave the network for a role at ESPN on "Monday Night Football" with Joe Buck. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will...
NFL
The Spun

Warren Moon Reacts To Death Of Legendary Quarterback

Warren Moon has been severely impacted by the death of Marlin Briscoe. Briscoe passed away on Monday at the age of 76. He was the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than five decades ago. Moon offered up his condolences for Briscoe and his family on...
NFL
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Recalled When Someone Farted On The Miami Heat Bench During The Playoffs In 2012: "Somebody Farted. Who Farted On The Bench? And The Fart Goes Four Deep."

Shaquille O'Neal has always been the life of the party ever since he came into the NBA. Shaq was a prankster when he was on the team; the stories about him that his former teammates tell are truly wild. O'Neal has carried the goofy and humorous side of him throughout his career since then, becoming a beloved part of TNT's Inside The NBA crew.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Tony Siragusa Details Are Emerging: NFL World Reacts

Details are beginning to emerge from the tragic death of former NFL star Tony Siragusa. Siragusa, one of the most-loved linemen in Baltimore Ravens history, died at the age of 55 earlier this week. He reportedly died in his sleep and received CPR at home. TMZ Sports had details on...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Hernandez Anniversary

Nine years to the day, Aaron Hernandez news shocked the National Football League. The late New England Patriots tight end was arrested, charged with murder and released by the AFC East franchise on June 26, nine years ago. It was one of the most-shocking days in recent NFL history. Hernandez...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

98K+
Followers
31K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy