ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Car show for a good cause held at local insurance agency

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6eJV_0gMnxLZ400

A car show was held at Cheryl Mitchell Insurance on Peach Street on Sunday afternoon for a good cause.

All of the profits from this car show went towards Emma’s Footprints, a nonprofit that helps families who go through miscarriages, still births, and infant loss.

Car lovers gathered at Cheryl Mitchell Insurance on Saturday to enjoy a car show, while also raising money for a good cause.

The 2022 show was declared to be in memory of a former Erie resident by the name of Dave Baker who was a Penn State Behrend alumni and sales manager for Erie Insurance.

One participant even brought Baker’s old car to the show while not knowing that it was in his memory.

NW PA Pride Alliance and community members take pride filled drive around Presque Isle

“I didn’t even know that it was in memory of him, but this is his car which I purchased down the road from my house over 25 years ago. I haven’t even brought this thing out in years to a car show and it was the first time I’ve brought it out in several years,” said Dave Rapp, Car Show Participant.

This event also included basket giveaways, raffles, food, music, and even a clown.

Admission per vehicle was only five dollars and entry for the public was free.

The first 100 vehicles received a dash plaque and goodie bag.

One of the organizers of the car show said that this is the busiest that they’ve ever been.

That’s a wrap on the 2021-2022 season for the Erie Philharmonic

“This has been absolutely amazing this year. We’ve had more cars than we’ve ever had so far in our three years. Everybody is so nice. We’ve got lots of variety of cars this year that we haven’t had before. It’s been amazing,” said Cheryl Mitchell, Owner of Cheryl Mitchell Insurance Agency.

Mitchell also credits Erie residents for always assisting for good causes such as Emma’s Footprints.

“The community always comes together to support a good cause, and a good cause like Emma’s Footprints everybody is always willing to help and participate,” said Mitchell.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Throughout the day, cars were being judged based on a number of metrics and categories. Trophies were also presented to the winners.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Blood Watch: Blood supply critically low

The Community Blood Bank needs donors now more than ever. As a special promotion this week, all donors will be entered to win a kayak package, which includes two kayaks and two paddles. Also, all donors will be entered to win a $1,000 gas gift card. On Wednesday, all donors at the Erie Donor Center […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Edinboro Area Residents Frustrated over Garbage Collection Issues

Residents in Edinboro and the surrounding areas have become increasingly frustrated with local garbage collection company Raccoon Refuse recently. The company has been having delays in picking up trash for customers. In a phone call, the owner of the company, Ernest Sells, says that the delays are due to the...
EDINBORO, PA
erienewsnow.com

Few Spots in City of Erie Where Fireworks Can Safely be Used

July 4th is now just one week away, and it's no surprise many backyard fireworks shows are already underway. If fireworks are part of your plans for the holiday weekend, here are a few safety reminders for you and your family during the holiday weekend. You can not set off...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Owners and customers speak out about Dominick’s being for sale

A well known Erie restaurant is for sale. The owners of Dominick’s Eatery are selling the business. We spoke with the owners and some long time customers about this sale. Several customers said that they’ve visited Dominick’s for more than 30 years. These customers said that they hope the new owners continue the Erie tradition. […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Erie, PA
Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
YourErie

Red Roof Inn on West 18th officially open

After two years and millions of dollars invested in renovations, the Red Roof Inn on West 18th Street is officially open. The Red Roof Inn hosted a soft opening in May when some of the rooms were available. Now that all of the construction is complete, Monday was the first day where they could fully […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Trying to Find Information on Erie's Historic Tree

There's a street sign on West 8th Street in front of the Shriners Children's Hospital that points out an 'historic tree.' However, there's no other facts or figures on display that explain how the tree played a role in the city's history. It's a magnificent tree, but what makes it...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Special Party for Special People Returns

There was a big turnout in Girard at a Special Party for Special People. This was the 21st anniversary for this event and on Saturday it was hosted at Dobler Hose and Ladder in Girard. For a 20 dollar donation, people could enjoy live entertainment, food, auctions and more. Special...
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Curious about birding? Erie county libraries have you covered

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Within about a week of receiving donated bird watching kits, Erie County Public Libraries said all six of the kits have been checked out. Each of the libraries and the mobile library have a kit. The kits are backpacks containing two pairs of binoculars (one for an adult, and one for a child), […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Insurance Agency#Car Show#Good Cause#Vehicle Shows#Cheryl Mitchell Insurance#Erie Insurance#The Erie Philharmonic
chautauquatoday.com

Businessman Purchases Former Petri Baking Products Building in Silver Creek

A Buffalo-area man known for selling Christmas products has acquired the former Petri Baking Products building in Silver Creek. Chautauqua County IDA CEO Mark Geise tells WDOE News that the move to purchase the facility at 18 Main Street in the village was approved during Tuesday's CCIDA Board meeting. Geise says that Dave Gordon plans to use the facility as a warehouse for distribution of Christmas supplies and products to retailers...
SILVER CREEK, NY
YourErie

Dominick’s Diner-Eatery now up for sale

A well-known Erie restaurant is for sale. The owners of Dominick’s Diner-Eatery are selling the property. Dominick’s on East 12th Street is now for sale. It’s a restaurant that has been in Erie for more than 50 years. Several customers say they’ve visited Dominick’s practically their entire lives and are disappointed to hear the business […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Enjoying the Food Truck Festival

Saturday's sunny weather picture perfect for the region's original food truck festival. The Erie Food Truck festival was back at the former G.E. Fields at Water and Main Streets in Lawrence Park featuring local bites, brews and bands. A big crowd turned out to enjoy thirteen food trucks as they...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Federal dollars will fund newly sworn in Erie Police officers

As the Erie Police Department continues to hire more officers, Erie City Council is still working to figure out a plan for after the federal dollars run out. We spoke with Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny to see if the department’s public safety plan is still possible. Part of the plan was to hire more […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
WFMJ.com

$3M Mercer County paving project slated to begin in July

With a price tag of $3 million, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced plans to make driving smoother on eight miles of roads in Mercer County. PennDOT announced that resurfacing projects are slated to begin July 11 on the following three roads:. Vernon Road and Main Street (Route 358) -...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
touropia.com

12 Best Things to Do in Erie, PA

Although oft-overlooked, Erie is a fantastic place to visit and vacation with loads to see and do. The largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania, it lies alongside the Great Lake of the same name with the pretty Presque Isle peninsula and its state park sheltering much of its waterfront. Founded in...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Food Truck Festival takes place in Lawrence Park

The Erie Food Truck Festival took place on Saturday while bringing a wide variety of food favorites, beers, and wines. With live music and drinks, what more could you ask for during this summer? More than 13 food trucks were at Lawrence Park welcoming the community with some great food. The Iroquois School Foundation hosts […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie firefighters respond to overnight house fire

Firefighters responded to a fire that damaged a house in the city overnight. Calls went out around 11 p.m. Monday night for a fire in the 700 block of East 21st Street. Once on the scene, crews found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building. They were able to put that fire out […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Copper Carriage holds antique market on Chestnut Street

The Copper Carriage Summer Antique Market was held on Saturday on Chestnut Street. There were more than 40 vendors there with tables filled with wood crafts, ceramics, clothes and other creative pieces of art. The company that created this idea is Copper Carriage. They wanted to support local businesses by creating an event like the […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Oil City Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision

LAWRENCE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman suffered injuries following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 879 in Clearfield County. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this crash happened on Monday, June 20, around 10:02 a.m. on State Route 879, in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County. Police say...
OIL CITY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Trio to Swim Across Lake Erie in July

NORTH EAST, Pa. (Eire News Now) – Three people will attempt to swim across Lake Erie in July, according to an announcement from the Lake Erie Open Water Swimming Association. Abby Fairman, an ultra-marathon swimmer from Northumberland County, Pa., will be the first. Her window is July 3-10. Kerry...
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy