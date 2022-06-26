Car show for a good cause held at local insurance agency

A car show was held at Cheryl Mitchell Insurance on Peach Street on Sunday afternoon for a good cause.

All of the profits from this car show went towards Emma’s Footprints, a nonprofit that helps families who go through miscarriages, still births, and infant loss.

Car lovers gathered at Cheryl Mitchell Insurance on Saturday to enjoy a car show, while also raising money for a good cause.

The 2022 show was declared to be in memory of a former Erie resident by the name of Dave Baker who was a Penn State Behrend alumni and sales manager for Erie Insurance.

One participant even brought Baker’s old car to the show while not knowing that it was in his memory.

“I didn’t even know that it was in memory of him, but this is his car which I purchased down the road from my house over 25 years ago. I haven’t even brought this thing out in years to a car show and it was the first time I’ve brought it out in several years,” said Dave Rapp, Car Show Participant.

This event also included basket giveaways, raffles, food, music, and even a clown.

Admission per vehicle was only five dollars and entry for the public was free.

The first 100 vehicles received a dash plaque and goodie bag.

One of the organizers of the car show said that this is the busiest that they’ve ever been.

“This has been absolutely amazing this year. We’ve had more cars than we’ve ever had so far in our three years. Everybody is so nice. We’ve got lots of variety of cars this year that we haven’t had before. It’s been amazing,” said Cheryl Mitchell, Owner of Cheryl Mitchell Insurance Agency.

Mitchell also credits Erie residents for always assisting for good causes such as Emma’s Footprints.

“The community always comes together to support a good cause, and a good cause like Emma’s Footprints everybody is always willing to help and participate,” said Mitchell.

Throughout the day, cars were being judged based on a number of metrics and categories. Trophies were also presented to the winners.

