LOS ANGELES — Cristian Arango and Diego Palacios scored three minutes apart in the second half as Los Angeles FC pulled away for a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.MLS-leading LAFC improved to 10-3-3 with its fourth shutout of the season and capped a momentous weekend of activity. Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington confirmed after Sunday's match that the club has signed Welsh forward Gareth Bale along with reaching an extension with Carlos Vela.The 32-year-old Bale is expected to move stateside in the next two weeks after spending most of the past nine years with Real...

HARRISON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO