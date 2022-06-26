ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville man arrested for armed robbery of Archer Road gas station

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jonathan Charles Lee Nobles, 23, was arrested yesterday for allegedly robbing the cashier of an Exxon gas station on Archer Road at gunpoint and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The cashier reported the robbery on June 2, stating that a man had...

I Am Telling You The Truth
2d ago

You are going to prison for pennies. You could have made the same amount doing a day labor job. And guess what, you would have had your freedom

Shantavia Jenkins
1d ago

If you all read it correctly the man was tired all his years are tied to this county he relapsed and didn't have another place to go..So I'm feeling like he did it for help in a way NOONE could understand but him God..cause it speaks as if he was well Known and talked about he probably just TIRED...I PRAY HE GET THE HELP HE WAS ASKING FOR..IN THE NAME OF JESUS...

