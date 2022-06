MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Trails Festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon with various races at Marquette Mountain. Bikers came out to participate in downhill races at the mountain. After the awards, there was a raffle for a new bike. Funds raised from this event go towards Noquemenon Trail Network for singletrack trail-building. The race director Nic Dobbs said after a year of planning its rewarding to see everyone come out.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO