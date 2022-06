The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, June 21 indicated no real change for our area as we continue in moderate drought. The recent hot temperatures sped up wheat maturity and harvest proceeded rapidly and it appears the area is over half done. The spotty rains have slowed this down a bit. The six to ten-day outlook (June 28 to July2) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (June 30 to July 6) indicates a 50 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. This should allow wheat harvest to wrap up around the state and normal precipitation for our area will keep dryland crops moving forward.

