Santa Barbara Motorsports Burglary

Cover picture for the articleI am the owner of Santa Barbara Motorsports at 6466 Hollister Ave, in Goleta Early Saturday...

Santa Clarita Radio

High-Speed Pursuit Suspect Charged With Over 10 Felonies

Cheyne Watkins, 32, from Santa Barbara, was charged with 13 felonies after leading CHP officers on a high-speed pursuit on Thursday, May 26, said Ricardo Santiago, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The 13 charges Watkins faces include:. Two felony counts of fleeing from a pursuing...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Protect Your Animals This 4th of July and Always

Here are some easy things you can do to keep your pet safe this 4th of July season and throughout the year:. Make sure your pet is wearing tags or has a microchip to help it get back home if it runs away. Ask your veterinarian about sedatives if you...
GOLETA, CA
kclu.org

Body found in Ventura County

Authorities are trying to identify the partially decomposed body of a man found in the area of the Ventura County Santa Clara River Estuary. A birdwatcher made the discovery near the Olivas Links golf course Sunday afternoon. Search and rescue team members were called in to remove the body from...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Crime & Safety
Goleta, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Goleta, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Hollister, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara Edhat

Alleged Stalker Arrested at Ariana Grande's Montecito Home

A 23-year-old man was arrested for stalking and burglarizing the Montecito home of pop superstar Ariana Grande. On Sunday at 7:43 p.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 200 block of Miramar Ave for a security alarm call. "As a result of that call, [Deputies] arrested 23-year-old Aharon...
MONTECITO, CA
Lompoc Record

SLO County won't file charges Lompoc fire chief accused of domestic violence

Officials in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday declined to file criminal charges against a Lompoc Fire Department chief following an alleged domestic violence-related incident in Cambria last month, according to a District Attorney's Office spokesman. Also on Tuesday, Welch, 55, formally announced she will retire on July 20, said...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

200 Acre Brush Fire Burns Near Arroyo Grande

Santa Barbara County Firefighters are aiding CalFire in battling a 200-acre brush fire near Arroyo Grande. The Camino Fire sparked around noon on Friday near Husana and Mary Hall Roads, north of Nipomo. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire is 0% contained and has the potential to burn 1,500 acres, according to fire officials.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
News Channel 3-12

Shark sighting advice comes out as more people hit the Central Coast waters

Shark sightings are becoming more frequent on the Central Coast with more people in the waters , more cameras in use and a growing shark population. One area where sightings have been common in the summer months has been in pockets of the Carpinteria coast. The post Shark sighting advice comes out as more people hit the Central Coast waters appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Robbers shoot and stab their victims in Santa Maria

Robbers allegedly shot and critically injured one person and stabbed another in Santa Maria early Sunday morning. At about 3:30 a.m., a caller reported a shooting in the area of Knudsen Way and Western Avenue. The suspect allegedly shot the victim during a robbery, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
QSR magazine

Juice It Up! Opens First Santa Barbara County Location

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, announced that its first Santa Barbara County location is now open for business in Santa Maria. Featuring the brand’s fresh new store design that includes striking architecture and a welcoming environment, the new store is owned by first-time Juice It Up! franchisee Boby Singh. Singh recently signed a nine-store development deal to bring Juice It Up! to new markets throughout Central and Northern California, including Santa Maria, Napa, Sacramento, Vacaville and Vallejo. The new Santa Maria location is Singh’s first location to open. Located at the brand new and thriving Enos Ranch West center next to Chipotle, Firehouse Subs and Nick the Greek, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful and nutritiously functional fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies, nutrient-rich açaí and superfruit bowls to Santa Maria locals and visitors.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Alleged MS-13 Gang Members Found Guilty of Murder

Source: Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office. Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that a Santa Barbara jury found Jose Balmore Saravia Lainez, Jose Ricardo Saravia Lainez and Jose Narciso Escobar Hernandez guilty of multiple first-degree murder charges with special circumstances, conspiracy to murder and gang conspiracy charges. This trial was the second of two trials involving the prosecution of 10 MS-13 gang members who committed nine murders and conspiracies to murder fourteen additional victims in the cities of Santa Maria and Oxnard in 2015-2016. The first trial against five separate defendants concluded in April 2022, where a Santa Maria jury found Luis German Mejia Orellana, Juan Carlos Urbina Serrano, Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, Tranquilino Robles Morales, and Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno guilty of the murders of the same nine victims and the conspiracy to murder 14 victims.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kolomkobir.com

Grover Beach Man Charged in Hollister Fire

A mild breeze was blowing when a Hollister Ranch resident saw smoke and flames on the ridge above his property just before noon on March 12. Alarmed, as the winter was exceedingly dry this year, he alerted ranch security, then headed up a dirt road to what looked like a half-acre blaze on the east side of the ridge between Cuarta and Alegria canyons. Stepping out of some brush and trees about 100 feet from the flames was Edward Junior Macklin. Following an investigation by Santa Barbara County Fire, Macklin was charged with arson, a felony, and three misdemeanor trespass and drug-related violations. Macklin has denied all charges and pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on June 17.
calcoastnews.com

Car crashes into pedestrian on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

A car crashed into a pedestrian walking on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Friday afternoon, causing major injuries. Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle hit a man walking on northbound Highway 101, south of Santa Maria Way. Santa Maria Firefighters, a ground ambulance and an air support helicopter responded to the scene.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Vacation Reflections: Santa Barbara versus Carpinteria

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. I took at vacation earlier this month. I have visited several cities by bike and...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Maria man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in May 2021 shooting

A Santa Maria man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and firearm assault charges in the May 2021 shooting death of 38-year-old Rafael Santos Toribio near the intersection of South Curryer and West Boone streets, according to Santa Barbara County Superior Court records. Fernando Camarillo-Cervantes, 19, was arrested on suspicion...
SANTA MARIA, CA

