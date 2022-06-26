Santa Barbara Motorsports Burglary

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, announced that its first Santa Barbara County location is now open for business in Santa Maria. Featuring the brand’s fresh new store design that includes striking architecture and a welcoming environment, the new store is owned by first-time Juice It Up! franchisee Boby Singh. Singh recently signed a nine-store development deal to bring Juice It Up! to new markets throughout Central and Northern California, including Santa Maria, Napa, Sacramento, Vacaville and Vallejo. The new Santa Maria location is Singh’s first location to open. Located at the brand new and thriving Enos Ranch West center next to Chipotle, Firehouse Subs and Nick the Greek, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful and nutritiously functional fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies, nutrient-rich açaí and superfruit bowls to Santa Maria locals and visitors.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO