Kenneth “Ken” Joseph Diaz, 67, a native of Labadieville, Louisiana and resident of Sorrento, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Kenneth grew up in Lower Texas with his parents and siblings. After graduating from Assumption High School he went on to have a long and successful career working for Supreme & Imperial Sugars Refineries. When Kenneth had free time you could find him on the golf course or riding around town on his Harley.

SORRENTO, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO