Protests continue following Roe V. Wade Supreme Court decision

In September 2021, Mississippi's chief legal officer sat down for an interview with Pro-Life Weekly, a Catholic television programme featuring anti-abortion activists. Lynn Fitch looked how she almost always does during public appearances: dyed-blonde hair blow-dried straight and neat, tasteful jewellery and a monochrome suit, this time in powder blue.
A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, undoing a half-century of legal precedent that had established and maintained abortion as a protected constitutional right within the United States. The court’s 6-3 vote upheld a strict abortion ban in Mississippi, while a...
Southern Christian Coalition says overturning Roe puts lives at risk. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition immediately condemned the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case today that overturns Roe v. Wade and will effectively make abortion illegal in Tennessee.
Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about having an abortion following the Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. "I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."
The split comes as Cheney is facing a fierce August primary and is reportedly courting Democrats to vote for her. Rep. Liz Cheney, frequent rhetorical target for former President Trump and his allies, managed to both embrace and buck her party Friday. Shot: The Wyoming Republican celebrated the Supreme Court’s...
The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has thrown the legality of abortion to the states, and that can be confusing for some areas where abortion laws haven't been updated in decades. CBS News' Lana Zak has more on how this historic decision could impact abortion access in Wisconsin.
With the news of Roe v. Wade overturned by the Supreme Court, Americans everywhere are feeling this loss. Though we have been anticipating this decision since the leak of the draft majority opinion and worried about what would happen if the landmark law was overturned, now that the day is here, a new form of helplessness has set in.
Associate Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. (Pool/Getty Images) Weeks after a Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade — the landmark abortion rights case — was leaked to the public, the court has officially overturned the almost 50-year-old precedent.
Days after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Mississippi abortion clinic at the heart of that ruling remains open — for now. But volunteers who have for years escorted women past protesters and into the facility in Jackson worry that its closure could put women's lives at risk as they lose access to a wide range of essential health services.
The state of Mississippi has just one abortion clinic, which was at the heart of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns shows what that clinic is doing now and what the decision means for women seeking an abortion in the Mississippi Delta region.
The Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade has led to abortion bans in at least eight states, but legal action is underway in a handful of states in an effort to block so-called trigger laws from taking effect. Caitlin Huey-burns is in Mississippi where abortions will be fully banned.
Protect My Care Coalition says ruling will endanger women's lives. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case that overturns Roe v. Wade and will trigger a near-total abortion ban in Tennessee, a group of physicians affiliated with the Protect My Care healthcare advocacy coalition is encouraging supporters to take action and warning of the dangers to women resulting from the decision.
The Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade says it will stay open until legislation forces it to close -- but that will come soon. Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says states cannot ban FDA-approved abortion pills. As CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns explains, the abortion issue is taking center stage as candidates prepare for upcoming primary elections.
Google search data shows Americans — particularly those in states most impacted by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade —are scrambling to figure out where they can still get abortions and what the law means for future access. Why it matters: Americans are trying to...
