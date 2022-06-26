ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Protests continue following Roe V. Wade Supreme Court decision

localmemphis.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently abortion is officially illegal in 8...

www.localmemphis.com

BBC

US Supreme Court: The woman who could end Roe v Wade

In September 2021, Mississippi's chief legal officer sat down for an interview with Pro-Life Weekly, a Catholic television programme featuring anti-abortion activists. Lynn Fitch looked how she almost always does during public appearances: dyed-blonde hair blow-dried straight and neat, tasteful jewellery and a monochrome suit, this time in powder blue.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Condemn SCOTUS Ruling on Roe v. Wade

Southern Christian Coalition says overturning Roe puts lives at risk. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition immediately condemned the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case today that overturns Roe v. Wade and will effectively make abortion illegal in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
AOL Corp

Cheryl Burke Recalls Her Abortion at 18 in Response to Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about having an abortion following the Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. "I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."
CELEBRITIES
Motherly

What now? How to get involved after the overturning of Roe v. Wade

With the news of Roe v. Wade overturned by the Supreme Court, Americans everywhere are feeling this loss. Though we have been anticipating this decision since the leak of the draft majority opinion and worried about what would happen if the landmark law was overturned, now that the day is here, a new form of helplessness has set in.
ADVOCACY
CBS News

In Mississippi, abortion rights supporters worry Roe v. Wade ruling will put women's lives at risk

Days after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Mississippi abortion clinic at the heart of that ruling remains open — for now. But volunteers who have for years escorted women past protesters and into the facility in Jackson worry that its closure could put women's lives at risk as they lose access to a wide range of essential health services.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Physicians Respond to Ending of Roe v. Wade

Protect My Care Coalition says ruling will endanger women's lives. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case that overturns Roe v. Wade and will trigger a near-total abortion ban in Tennessee, a group of physicians affiliated with the Protect My Care healthcare advocacy coalition is encouraging supporters to take action and warning of the dangers to women resulting from the decision.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS News

Next steps now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned

The Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade says it will stay open until legislation forces it to close -- but that will come soon. Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says states cannot ban FDA-approved abortion pills. As CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns explains, the abortion issue is taking center stage as candidates prepare for upcoming primary elections.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Axios

What Americans are searching after Roe v. Wade reversal

Google search data shows Americans — particularly those in states most impacted by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade —are scrambling to figure out where they can still get abortions and what the law means for future access. Why it matters: Americans are trying to...
U.S. POLITICS

