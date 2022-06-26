Escaped inmate from Portsmouth jail back in custody

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The inmate who escaped from Portsmouth City Jail on Thursday night is back in custody, law enforcement sources say.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox reports that Dovon Jones was taken into custody Saturday following a crime line tip he was in a house. He was subsequently followed to a Walmart parking lot where he was stopped without incident.

According to the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Jones escaped from Portsmouth City Jail around 4 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies along with Portsmouth police say they are searching for Jones “until he is found and taken into custody.”

Jones is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 215 pounds. He is considered dangerous.

According to the Virginia Courts Case System, Jones had been arrested on charges of malicious wounding, abduction and strangulation.

An internal review of his escape is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.

