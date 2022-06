A Wawa in Lebanon County? It could happen sooner than you might think. Although Lebanon County has long been clearly on the Sheetz side of the made-to-order Maginot Line dividing the Altoona-based chain from its Philly-based counterpart, today the detente isn’t quite so solid as it once was. You can now find Wawas and Sheetzs within sight of each other as far south as Florida. But not here in Lebanon County – yet.

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO