Ole Miss wins the College Baseball World Series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If the NCAA follows precedent in its dealings with the University of Memphis IARP case, we could know the Tigers’ Basketball fate sometime this coming season, if not before. The Commercial Appeal reports the University of Memphis had its final meeting with the independent accountability...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway’s staff takes shape with the reported hiring of former Vanderbilt Assistant Faragi Phillips, his roster still has a question mark. That is, will Emoni Bates return to the Tigers?. Bates, a former number one prep recruit...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny’s former high school coaching rival Faragi Phillips will join Hardaway on the Memphis bench as an assistant coach. Hardaway revealed the news on the Doc Holliday Show podcast Monday. Hardaway and Phillips battled each other on the prep courts. Phillips won several state titles...
John Ott and his son Jake have been waiting for this moment for a long time. The two Ole Miss alumni have been coming to games at Swayze Field since it opened in 1989, and have experienced both the highs and lows of Ole Miss baseball over the past 30 years.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rebel fans across the state are celebrating and looking for ways to show off the team’s new national championship title. The baseball room at the Mississippi Sports Ball of Fame highlights the state’s greatest athletes and moments in baseball. The 2022 Ole Miss baseball team made its own mark in the history books Sunday. It’s what a lot of the state is talking about.
The Ole Miss-Oklahoma Watch Party for Ole Miss fans at Swayze Field on Sunday, June 26 was cut short due to a thunderstorm and lightening warning. For fans, the day started with mostly clear skies and tolerable temperatures. From Ole Miss’ home of Oxford to Wisconsin and Michigan, fans from all over the country came to view the Ole Miss baseball team face off against Oklahoma in the College World Series.
Ole Miss is a couple of innings away from closing out the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. A controversial umpire ruling in the top of the sixth inning might help the Rebels get there. Oklahoma appeared to get a run on the board with a squeeze play. However, the...
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A state champion coach is on the move. Vernon Wilson stepped down as Osceola’s head boys basketball coach, accepting the same position at perennial 2A power Marianna Lee. The Osceola Times was first to report on the move, Wilson confirmed the details with Region 8 Sports.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When Ted talks, people listen. Ted Townsend, the man selected to lead the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce when the current CEO and president, Beverly Robertson, steps down in six months, is a man in demand. Robertson, the former president of the National Civil Rights Museum,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The announcement was made Monday that Stan Bell will fill the role of the morning DJ host. O’Jay passed away in May after 39 years with the station. O’Jay was the morning DJ host for the “Fun Morning Show” at WDIA. The...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are several ways to celebrate Independence Day here in the Mid-South. I Love Memphis Blog Founder Holly Whitfield joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about where the parades, fireworks and celebrations are happening this 4th of July weekend.
Woman hospitalized after a vehicle slams into a restaurant in Midtown (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, a woman suffered injuries after her car ran into the entrance of Bob’s Barksdale Restaurant in Midtown. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place on Cooper Street at approximately 1:45 p.m. The preliminary reports revealed that the longtime breakfast and lunch spot was still serving customers when a car crashed into the front door backwards [...]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A stop for gas led to a seven-figure win for a Covington man, who decided to purchase two Tennessee Lottery tickets while he was stopped at the store. “I was just going to buy one, but for some reason I decided to buy two,” said Jeff Stewart, who brought his brother and wife to Nashville to claim the prize last week.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Administration for Children and Families revealed the results of their investigation of the Shelby County Board of Education Head Start program, revealing some instances of abuse. the investigation spanned from July 2021 to January 2022, aimed at ensuring performance and compliance standards were being met within...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner, made herself at home Monday. Banks arrived to the home for the first time to get an up-close and personal look. The home was built by Southern Serenity Homes and features three bedrooms, three baths, a primary...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday was the big day for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. One lucky family was selected to win the dream home that is worth $425,000 in Rossville, TN including four additional winners for other prizes. The tickets sold out in less than a month making it the fastest sell-out with the most tickets purchased.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday morning, a voicemail popped up on the patient’s phone: She needed to call the clinic right away. The Supreme Court had just overturned Roe v. Wade, throwing into chaos an already fragile and limited system of abortion care across the South, and hundreds of women learned that the abortions they were seeking were now illegal. That wasn’t yet the case in Tennessee, but the reprieve was temporary.
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Two gunshot victims were found inside a home on Madison Avenue after officers responded to a shots fired call. On June 27 at 12:33 a.m., officers arrived at the home where both a man and woman were found and pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead after a shooting in a Marshall County, Mississippi town, the Marshall County coroner confirmed Monday. Jeffery Kane Sartin, 28, was killed in the shooting on Betts Road about ten miles south of Potts Camp around 2:20 a.m., Coroner James Anderson said. Sartin was killed by a single […]
