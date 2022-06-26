ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson, TX

Burleson arrest 6 in connection with shooting that left 1 dead

By Benjamin leo
timesnewsexpress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Burleson police arrested six suspects on Sunday in connection with several offenses that left one dead and three injured on Friday, June 24. City officials...

timesnewsexpress.com

