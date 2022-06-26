Wimbledon installs controversial gender-neutral toilets in top tournament’s latest woke change

WIMBLEDON has installed controversial gender-neutral toilets in the top tournament’s latest woke change.

Tennis chiefs have served up the new signs at staff facilities near the All England Lawn Tennis Club’s front entrance.

Wimbledon have installed gender-neutral toilets ahead of the tournament starting today Credit: Paul Edwards

Wimbledon is renowned for its traditions such as the dress code and strawberries and cream.

But the tournament, which starts today, has recently been hit by a series of woke rows.

It has already been criticised this year for removing the titles “Miss” and “Mrs” on the honours board.

Umpires had ditched using those gender terms in match announcements in 2019.

And his and hers coloured towels were dropped last year.

Wimbledon bosses hope the new loo will not prompt the kind of meltdown famously displayed by John McEnroe in 1981, when he screamed “You cannot be serious!” at an umpire.