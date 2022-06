Take your first look inside The Cove, a new $35 million vacation rental destination on Oneida Lake with cottages that come with your own personal pontoon boat. The Cove at Sylvan Beach is finally open after being in the works for the past two years. The resort features 70 modern two- and three-bedroom cottages with full eat-in kitchens, gas grills, fire pits, and a number of other amenities including a pontoon boat so guests can enjoy fishing, water sports, and cruising on Oneida Lake.

13 HOURS AGO