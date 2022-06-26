ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The End of Roe v Wade Draws Protests in Dallas

By Mike Brooks
Dallas Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than 12 hours from the official announcement that overturned 1973's landmark decision in Roe v Wade, abortion activists and supporters rallied across the street from the federal building in downtown Dallas. A...

www.dallasobserver.com

CBS DFW

Protestors march in support of abortion rights in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Supporters of abortion rights rallied in Dallas today to protest the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, giving states the ability to control access to abortions.The Rising Together Rally was organized by several groups, including The Afiya Center, Jane's Due Process, Fund Texas Choice, Texas Equal Access Fund, Avow, the ACLU, and Planned Parenthood. The rally started in front of Dallas City Hall as a protest against the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, but demonstrators began marching in the streets soon after.A large group of protestors could be seen with signs, chanting in support of abortion rights. At one point, demonstrators took over Commerce Street. After marching for several minutes, most of the protestors moved back towards where the rally began at City Hall.One pro-abortion rights marcher, Bethany, said that she was "not surprised [at the turnout] at all because this is not want the country wanted." She continued, "This is a decision by a bunch of people essentially ignoring the people."Another demonstrator, Caitlin, said, "Men don't get a say so with women's bodies."
Protestors, Counter-Protestors Descend on Downtown Dallas Amid Roe v Wade Reversal

Protesters and counter-protesters descended on Dallas streets to protest the decision by the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade.Clay Banks/Unsplash. On Friday, workers at the Earle Cabell Federal Building boarded up windows and setup gates around the building in anticipation of what could be coming. As the day came to a close, hundreds of people descended onto the street to protest the Supreme Court's end Roe V. Wade. CBS DFW says many locals were devastated to see the news.
How victims of domestic abuse are impacted by Roe v Wade overturn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Advocates for survivors of domestic violence say limiting access to safe, legal abortions will have devastating consequences for those suffering abuse.Pregnancy and violence often go hand in hand."We know that during a woman's pregnancy can actually be a more dangerous time than when she's not pregnant," said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter & Support in Dallas.A study published in Obstetrics & Gynecology shows homicide is a leading cause of death during pregnancy and the postpartum period in the United States.According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, one in six abused women is first...
