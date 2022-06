John Cena made his return to “WWE Raw” this week to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut in WWE, and the company focused the entire episode around him. WWE has been celebrating Cena throughout the entire month of June, but this episode was the main focus, with video packages about his career, while countless wrestlers from his career shared videos talking about him. This included current stars like Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, legends such as Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin, and several members of the AEW roster that he has worked with, including Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho.

