ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, SD

A spike in rescue calls in Custer County brings a reminder to be prepared before you hike

By Julia Kaye
kelo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUSTER, S.D. (KELO.com) — Custer County, South Dakota, Search and Rescue is reminding hikers to be prepared when heading into the wilderness. Friday...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

West River Electric gets hands-on training with help from first-responders

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Workers with West River Electric got some real life scenario training today with help from first-responders in the Black Hills. A downed wire electrocutes four workers, knocking them unconscious. It’s Tucker Hohn’s job to call 911 and do everything he can before first-responders show up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KELOLAND TV

Cause of fire in Rapid City unknown

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway into a fire call at a building in central Rapid City on Monday. According to a social media post, firefighters with the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to 4th Street and Main Streets for a fire around 10:15 a.m. MT.
RAPID CITY, SD
frcheraldstar.com

Large hail causes extensive property damage in Hot Springs area

The home of Brad Appleby, who lives at the corner of Detroit and 16th Street, was one of hundreds of homes in and around Hot Springs which saw significant damage following a storm carrying large hail hit around 9 p.m. on Monday, June 13. Appleby said their garage protected their truck and RV but the vinyl siding on their house took a beating. He said their home’s roof was good too, which however was not the case for several local residents.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Custer, SD
County
Custer County, SD
State
South Dakota State
Custer County, SD
Crime & Safety
newscenter1.tv

Fire on Main Street in Rapid City Monday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D — During the morning hours on Monday, a fire broke out at a business on Main Street. First responders were dispatched to the Servall building, a uniform and linen supply company at 312 Main Street. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building from a long distance. The smoke reached high enough for first responders to take notice before getting to the scene.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Fireworks shows planned throughout Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S. D. – There’s no shortage of firework shows in the Black Hills this holiday weekend. Black Hills Speedway will shoot off fireworks after the races this Friday night. Also in Rapid City, on Saturday night, the Post 22 Firecracker Tournament fireworks will be presented about...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several fireworks displays will be on tap in the Rapid City area July 1-4. If you’re looking for somewhere to watch fireworks this year, here’s a list of fireworks displays around the Black Hills. July 1st- Rapid City: Black Hills Speedway, dusk (after...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

“What is that?”: Stratospheric balloons over Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Two white dots in the sky have been hovering over Rapid City since Saturday, mesmerizing onlookers with their almost stationary position and peculiar glint off the sun. These are stratospheric balloons from a company called Raven Aerostar, based in Sioux Falls. Aerostar says the flights...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Dehydration#Utv
KELOLAND TV

Rounds opposes downsizing VA facilities in South Dakota

HOT SPRINGS, S.D (KELO) — Today in Hot Springs, Senator Mike Rounds announced his opposition to the Department of Veterans Affairs decision to downsize VA facilities in South Dakota. Several years ago, Congress passed the Asset and Infrastructure Review Act as part of the VA Mission Act. It was...
HOT SPRINGS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Firefighter Challenge coming to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, Visit Rapid City announced that the globally recognized Firefighter Challenge will be taking place in Rapid City at Black Hills Harley-Davidson. Opening ceremonies are set for July 8 at 4:30 p.m. with the main event taking place on July 9 at 10:30 a.m.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

2 vehicle crash results in minor injuries

SPEARFISH — At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Spearfish police received notification of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Canyon Street. According to the Spearfish Police Department, the crash involved a 2019 Chevrolet Trax, driven by William Lee, 84, of Spearfish, and a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by a 15-year-old male, also of Spearfish. A juvenile male passenger of the PT Cruiser received an injury to his hand. He was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital by the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service where he was treated and released. Sunshine Towing responded to the scene and had to remove both vehicles. The Spearfish Fire Department responded to the scene to assist with cleanup. The juvenile male driver of the PT Cruiser was cited for careless driving. It was determined that speed was a factor in this event.
SPEARFISH, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
custercountychronicle.com

Woman injured by buffalo

A woman was hospitalized following an encounter with a buffalo near Wildlife Loop Road last Thursday morning. At 11:21 a.m. a call came to Custer County Dispatch reporting a 19-year-old Colorado woman had been hit by a buffalo, had an injured leg and could not walk. Custer State Park reported...
CUSTER, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis OKs open container for 2022 Rally

STURGIS — Those attending the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will again be able to have a beer or wine on downtown city streets. The Sturgis City Council has approved open container in areas along and either side of Sturgis Main Street for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally from Aug. 5-14.
STURGIS, SD
Mix 97-3

What is Thomas Edison’s Connection to South Dakota?

It's not too far-fetched to think that tucked away in the nearly 8,500 square miles of South Dakota's Black Hills there might be a surprise or two. This might be one of the biggest. Sitting on nearly nine acres just east of Mount Rushmore is the remnants of an old...
ECONOMY
newscenter1.tv

Second year of Three Angels Memorial Ride held by R.C. Eagles Club

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Eagles Club held the Three Angels Memorial Ride, Saturday, June 25, which is the second year of the memorial. The memorial is held to honor and remember the three victims – Dakota Zaiser, Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy – of a triple homicide that happened August 2020.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

What consumers should know going into July 4th celebrations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Fireworks are one of the most anticipated traditions each year with more than 15 thousand independence displays throughout the United States...that is according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. Most consumers that purchase fireworks...do so from small businesses. Nationwide, more than 100 small family businesses comprise of...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man arrested following shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man is arrested, charged with aggravated assault following a shooting incident in North Rapid Thursday night. Gilbert Mesteth IV (the fourth) is accused of shooting another man during an altercation on the 500 block of Monroe Street. The shooting victim, according to police, had a superficial injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Plenty of sunshine for the next few days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday we start to warm up in the the 70s. By Monday were in the 80s once again. Wednesday we’re hot in the mid 90s. Thursday we fall back in to the upper 70s with a chance of isolated thunderstorms into the weekend.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy