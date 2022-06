Gilbert Lara hit a grand slam to key a seven-run ninth inning as the Senators snapped the RubberDucks' five-game win streak Saturday night in Akron. Harrisburg had just two hits in the ninth and only three for the game, but it overcame a 3-0 deficit with three walks (one intentional) and two hit batsmen to set up Lara's game-winning blast.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO