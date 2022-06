In celebration of Pride Month we asked our readers to share stories of their El Paso Pride heroes. Readers shared stories of an individual who changed the El Paso insurance coverage for the LGBTQIA+ community; a staunch advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community at the Borderland Rainbow Center; and a school administrator who has worked tirelessly to fight to include LGBTQIA+ books on library shelves. Read on to learn about these heroes and how they have shaped El Paso and the lives of those around them.

