Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Charlie Evans (Team Columbia)

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest's top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville.

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Charlie Evans

Number: 69

Position: P / LB

Height: 5’10

Weight: 175

High School / Class: Newberg 2022

H.S. Coach: Jeremy Johnson

College: Undecided

Charlie is a letterman in football and wrestling at Newberg High School. In wrestling, Charlie is a three-time state champion, boasting a 41-0 record this past season and a 136-12 record for his career. Price Pothier and Hudson Davis, both Les Schwab competitors and Newberg teammates, alongside Charlie Evans, all claimed state titles in wrestling to end their 2022 seasons. When Charlie is not playing sports, or cutting weight for wrestling, he enjoys eating food and spending time with family and friends.



