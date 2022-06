MADISON, Wis. — A not guilty plea was entered for the man accused of shooting another man who was standing on a balcony last month, online court records show. Cameron Barber-Smith, 22, of Madison, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The charge carries repeater, use of a dangerous weapon and party to crime modifiers. Police said Barber-Smith shot and wounded a 21-year-old man on the evening of May 5 in the 4300 block of Nakoosa Trail. He reportedly knew the man.

