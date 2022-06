FLORENCE — The Forest Service is moving ahead with plans for a logging and forest management project encompassing 144,000 acres in Montana’s Bitterroot National Forest. Billed by the Forest Service as a “fuels reduction, vegetation management, and forest health improvement” effort, the Bitterroot Front Project will focus on national forest west of the Bitterroot River along the face of the Bitterroot Mountains, from northwest of Florence and south to Conner and Trapper Creek.

