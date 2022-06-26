Boca Raton teen granted wish for customized golf cart

A Boca Raton teenager had his wish granted Sunday by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Ari Manevitch, 17, suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

His wish was for a street-legal golf cart customized with lots of lights and a sound system his family can use when they are camping and spending time together.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

He is also looking forward to having his friends on board to ride along with him in his neighborhood.

"His favorite thing is to go get ice cream at Brendys around the corner with his grandparents especially," said Ari's mother Stephanie.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida surprised Ari on Sunday with his custom golf cart.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

"This is a really awesome gift for him. It gives us a chance to do more stuff with him and include him in some family fun. You know, we like to go camping a lot and this is something we can take with us and not just sit around the campground and tear it up," said Ari's father Kevin.