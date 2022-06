Nolan James “Sonny” Chaisson, 83, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 7:05 pm. Nolan was a native and resident of Houma, LA. Family and Friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 am until service time. Funeral Services will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home for 11:00 am. With burial taking place in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma, LA.

