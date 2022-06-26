ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Your SO's Birthday, Check Out These 30 Gifts Under $50 From Amazon

Cover picture for the articleIt’s your special person’s birthday and you want them to know you adore them more than Harry Styles enjoys watermelon sugar. More than Kourtney and Travis love making out. Or as my ex used to say, more than all the molecules in the ocean. Turns out he didn’t, but I digress....

Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
Apartment Therapy

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Will Save You From Having to Clean Your Under-Sink Area

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Afraid to open the cabinet under your sink? Well, you’re not alone. The reality is, beneath many of our kitchen sinks is a mess of cluttered bottles, leaking and spilling onto whatever mildewy surface is beneath them. Luckily, there are loads of game-changing organizers and accessories that’ll whip that dreaded cabinet into shape in no time. Here at the Kitchn, we’ve found a bunch of storage solutions that aid us in our quest for neat and tidy kitchens, but it wasn’t until we stumbled across this revolutionary Amazon find that we knew we could finally put that sticky, disorganized under-sink area to rest. Sound appealing? Say hello to the Gorilla Grip Waterproof Under Sink Mat.
BHG

Amazon Quietly Discounted So Many Area Rugs Ahead of Prime Day—Up to 79% Off

No room is complete without an area rug (or several, if you're a fan of layering like we are). Whether your style is modern, bohemian, or minimalist, area rugs tie a space together and should be incorporated into most rooms like kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and entryways. If your space could use a quick edit, you're in luck—because Amazon slyly discounted hundreds of area rugs on its site by up to 79%.
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching $200 Pillows for This 'Awesome' Set That Starts at Just $32

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. No matter how you sleep, going to bed requires a few essentials, whether you need to curl up with a mug of tea or slip under a set of cooling bed sheets. But if you've determined that what you're working with is not enough, consider upgrading your pillows with the Ja Comforts Duck Feather and Down Bed Pillows, which are currently on sale at Amazon.
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
Apartment Therapy

10 Organizers from The Container Store’s Latest Sale That’ll Declutter Your Space Instantly

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Who said spring cleaning has to be a seasonal activity? At AT, we don’t subscribe to such restrictions; we share tips on how to optimize your storage space and keep your bathroom essentials in order all year long. The Container Store appears to be on the same wavelength because it’s currently offering 25% off on its Elfa storage solutions. All you have to do is add the items to your cart, and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. Whether it’s for the closet, kitchen, bathroom or home office, there’s likely a nifty gadget for your organizational needs.
StyleCaster

Amazon Put Its Beloved Boho Rug On Sale Ahead of Prime Day & Expected Us Not To Notice—Shop It For 59% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can’t be the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to move...
People

Amazon Launched an Early Prime Day Deal on These 'Luxurious' Cooling Sheets Just in Time for Summer

If staying cool while you sleep is a top priority this summer, here's your chance to save on cooling sheets backed by Amazon shoppers. Amazon put the Sleep Zone Striped Cooling Sheet Set on sale ahead of Prime Day, which is slated for July 12 and 13. Soft and comfortable, the sheets are made of double-brushed microfiber. The fabric is also moisture-wicking, making them ideal for hot sleepers with night sweats.
Food & Wine

You Can Save Hundreds on Stylish Patio Furniture Right Now at Amazon—Up to 64% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've been waiting to upgrade your patio, backyard, or porch with stylish outdoor furniture, now's the moment: You can find massive savings on top-rated pieces at Amazon right now.
Food Network

10 Dinnerware Sets Under $100 You Can Find on Amazon

Colorful ceramic dinnerware sets are all the rage, and this Mora Ceramic plate and bowl set allows you to get the trendy, colorful pottery look for a fraction of the price. This particular set comes equipped with six plates and four bowls, featuring blue, pink, purple and green. The set is also made with paladin clay, making it more durable and lined with a scratch resistant glaze to give you the best ceramic dinnerware set for the best price.
The Kitchn

Made In’s Nonstick Cookware Is Finally Back In Stock, But Not for Long (and It’s on Sale!)

As though getting ready for all of the Fourth of July and Amazon Prime Day sales to come isn’t enough excitement, there are a few early deals kicking off right now. One that we’re particularly excited about is the Made In sale taking place this weekend only to celebrate their entire nonstick cookware collection being back in stock. You’ll want to act fast — not only is this a limited-time sale, but their nonstick cookware also tends to sell out quickly! Just use the code COOK-92AF0 at checkout to take 15 percent off any nonstick cookware purchase.
