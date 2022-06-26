One-Year-Old Killed in North Carolina Shooting: Police

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A man was found dead in the front yard and a woman was found dead inside a North Carolina home on Sunday with two children unharmed. According to WGHP, at around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home after a 911 dispatcher heard a disturbance in a call placed by a woman. She allegedly told the dispatcher that someone was shooting at her.

DAVIE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO