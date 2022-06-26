ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-Year-Old Killed in North Carolina Shooting: Police

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
A 7-year-old child was also found by local law enforcement to have suffered from gunshot...

Viva Satire!
2d ago

More Victims of the Defensive Gun Myth, which causes the injury and deaths of far more Americans than it saves.

State
North Carolina State
Man found dead in front yard, woman dead, 2 children unharmed in North Carolina house

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A man was found dead in the front yard and a woman was found dead inside a North Carolina home on Sunday with two children unharmed. According to WGHP, at around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home after a 911 dispatcher heard a disturbance in a call placed by a woman. She allegedly told the dispatcher that someone was shooting at her.
Man wanted for killing man and woman in Mocksville

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is about how communities in the Triad are discussing the importance of curbing crime. Deputies said a man is wanted for murdering a man and woman at a home and leaving two children safe in Mocksville Sunday morning. The Davie...
CMPD investigating homicide after a victim was found dead from gunshot wound

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a victim was found dead from a gunshot wound in east Charlotte on Monday. CMPD identified the victim as 34-year-old Wayne Lawson Byrd. According to a statement by the department, shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to an assist medic call in...
Victim in fatal weekend shooting identified

A North Carolina man is dead following a weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting around 9:30 Saturday night on West 8th Street in Greenville’s Woodside Community.
4 killed in head-on crash in Monroe, officials say

MONROE, N.C. — Four people were killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash over the weekend in Monroe, officials confirmed. There were no survivors of the collision. On Sunday at about 7:30 p.m., a 2009 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Bruno German Lindo, 33, of Monroe was going about 75 mph on Sutherland Avenue when he passed a car on the double-yellow line.
2 arrested in Mooresville shooting, police say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two arrests were made in a shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Mooresville, police said. Officers responded to the area of Logan and Brookwood streets after callers told 911 that their homes and vehicles were shot into. When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings.
62-year-old man drowns in backyard pool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 62-year-old man was found dead early Monday morning in a backyard pool, the Mint Hill Police Department reports. According to police, its officers were dispatched at around 9:30 a.m. to assist MEDIC with a possible drowning at a home on Chicopee Drive. When they arrived, officers found a man dead in a backyard in-ground pool.
