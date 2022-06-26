ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Full House' Alum Jodie Sweetin Thrown To The Ground By Police At Roe V. Wade Protest

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
A peaceful protest took a momentarily frightening turn when Full House actress Jodie Sweetin was sent sprawling after being shoved by a law enforcement officer.

Sweetin was one of hundreds attending a demonstration in Los Angeles, Calif. speaking out against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the country's landmark 1973 ruling federally protecting Americans' rights to seek an abortion.

The former child star had reportedly been attempting to lead the group of peaceful protesters away from the freeway when she appeared to either confront or get too close to a group of police officers blocking the street. A member of the L.A.P.D. then shoved Sweetin, causing her to trip on the edge of the curb and go flying face-first towards the road, according to footage filmed by by Michael Ade and shared on social media by Sweetin's friend Shaun King .

"That’s my friend @JodieSweetin - who many of you know from Full House - being assaulted by the LAPD," King wrote next to the clip shared to his Instagram on Sunday, June 26. "Jodie was literally trying to lead people OFF of the freeway. ⁣⁣I’m appreciative of Jodie because she’s been standing up for civil rights and human rights and now women’s rights."

PAUL WALKER'S DAUGHTER REVEALS SHE ENDED A PREGNANCY IN 2020 AS CELEBRITIES PROTEST THE OVERTURNING OF ROE V. WADE

"⁣⁣It pained me to see @JodieSweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway…SMH @LAPDHQ what are y’all doing?⁣⁣" the post continued. "Jodi is the definition of a real one and fortunately she’s okay ! But for others who choose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on swivel. It’s going to be a very long summer."

JODIE SWEETIN SPENDS 40TH BIRTHDAY REFLECTING ON 'HEARTBREAK' OF TV DAD BOB SAGET'S DEATH & CELEBRATING RECENT ENGAGEMENT TO LONGTIME BOYFRIEND MESCAL WASILEWSKI

Sweetin later confirmed what happened and clarified she was uninjured, before declaring she was "extremely proud" of all of the demonstrators present for exercising their First Amendment rights .

"Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken," she said in a statement to EW . "This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free."

