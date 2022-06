ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council is set to enter into a contract with a consulting firm for a stormwater program analysis and fee study on Tuesday, June 28. According to city documents, "increased runoff peak flows and volumes produced by more intense storm events due to climate change, more impervious surface from increased densities in land development, and the complexity of development in this area have dramatically accelerated stormwater management issues, including the need to apply additional measures to improve the water quality within our watersheds."

