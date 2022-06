Here are a few posts from the thread, but make sure to check out the entire discussion and have your say at the link below. eric61: “Love the i210s — they’re easily the answer here, in my opinion. I really liked the i59s, too, but not as much as the i210s, and I think their price point maybe has meant a lot of people didn’t even end up trying them. G-series irons are fine too. If you’re in that segment of the market, the last few years it’s been the latest G irons vs the latest Hot Metals for the top of the pecking order, in my opinion.”

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO