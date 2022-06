Where one of the first restaurants in Tysons stood for more than four decades, there is now only a square of dirt surrounded by asphalt. Built in 1971, the red, two-story building that housed J.R.’s Stockyards Inn — the self-proclaimed Tysons original steakhouse — was demolished last week to make way for an expected redevelopment, though as of Saturday (June 25), its sign on Watson Street is still standing.

TYSONS, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO