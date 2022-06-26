ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivers Of Nihil To Play Full Album On Tour With The Contortionist

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRivers Of Nihil have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a North American tour supporting The Contortionist where they will be playing their latest album, "The Work" in its entirety. The...

Current Publishing

Carmel teen moves from Disney series to concert stage

After appearing in three seasons as Sophia on Disney’s “Sydney to the Max” TV series, Amelia Wray has been taking an acting break to concentrate on her music. “I love it all,” Wray said of acting and singing. The 17-year-old Wray, who was reared in Carmel,...
Indianapolis Recorder

Review: George Clinton: From Indiana Avenue to the Mothership, the best of Parliament-Funkadelic in Naptown

In 2019, George Clinton announced that he was retiring from the stage. Parliament-Funkadelic’s farewell tour ended in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. But at some point during the COVID-19 shutdown, Clinton had a change of heart. In March of 2022, Clinton announced that his beloved P-Funk crew would return to the road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Thieves cocktail lounge brings speakeasy vibe to Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — Kristen Alderson wanted to bring a unique space to Broad Ripple that would stand out among the village’s many bars and restaurants. So she opened Thieves, an intimate but upscale craft cocktail bar with a speakeasy vibe. The doors opened at 915 Broad Ripple Ave. in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Free Black culture fest coming to Indy this Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — A free festival that celebrates the creativity and diversity of Black culture in Indianapolis is coming to the city this Saturday. Organizer Teresa Reynolds said on today’s Indy Now segment that her festival, “For the Culture” fest, is a family-friendly event that was partially funded and inspired by a grant from the Central Indiana Community Foundation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59 wins 7 Emmys at 53rd annual awards ceremony

CARMEL, Ind. — FOX59 won seven regional Emmys over the weekend, taking home top honors in categories from serious news to human interest. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) 53rd Great Lakes Emmy Awards took place Saturday night at the Lucas Estate in Carmel. The winning categories, stories and staff, in that […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Indian Market, Festival returns to the Eiteljorg

INDIANAPOLIS — Over a hundred Native American artists came to downtown Indianapolis this week to take part in the Eiteljorg Museum’s 30th annual Indian Market and Festival. This year marks the first time the market is in person since 2019 after organizers had to move the event online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 140 artists […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

120k people have put down this 16-ounce monster burger

INDIANAPOLIS — Bub’s Burgers launched the Big Ugly as a gimmick to get people in the door, thinking customers would say “I could never eat all that” and order something else. “Lo and behold, people started eating them,” Owner Matt Frey said. They’ve lost exact...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

11 Indiana Playgrounds Worth The Drive

With state-of-the-art play structures and lots of space to run, these Indiana playgrounds will bring out the inner child in everyone. Meadowlark Park in Carmel has now reopened to the public, and features a completely reimagined playground experience! The new playground at Meadowlark Park features three big play structures for kids of all ages to enjoy. The structure for big kids includes geometric domes that kids can climb up to and through, and metal slides that send you back to the ground. There’s also a play structure for climbers and parkour enthusiasts that features bridges to cross, monkey bars to swing from and other obstacles. The play structure for babies and young kids also invites tiny tots to climb, slide and explore, but everything is scales smaller for the youngest adventurers.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Noel’s angel prints to benefit memorial

Zionsville artist Nancy Noel devoted her life to art and trying to make an impact in children’s lives. Sons Michael and Alex Noel Kosene are committed to honor their late mother by continuing that mission. Noel died in August 2020 after a battle with cancer. Michael, an Indianapolis resident,...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Around the Table: Restaurant openings, closings in Indy, Carmel, Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS — Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads always knows what’s happening in Central Indiana’s restaurant scene, so she stops by each Monday to fill us in. She has one closing to report this week: ND Street Bar at 46th and College in SoBro. The restaurant from entrepreneur Kimbal Musk just recently changed its name from Next Door.
FISHERS, IN
KISS 106

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
bcdemocrat.com

Donna J. (Fox) Fulkerson

Donna J. (Fox) Fulkerson, age 79, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022 at her home in Franklin. She was a former resident of Brown County and Morgantown. Donna was born Feb. 8, 1943, in Nashville, to her parents, the late Raymond...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
thebeet.com

The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan in Indianapolis, Indiana

If the Indianapolis 500 is the only thing you associate with Indiana’s capital, you’re in for a treat. Indy has been a city on the move ever since it hosted the Super Bowl in 2012 with a recently developed bike path providing recreation through the city’s center and designated cultural districts where cafes, breweries, and other attractions have been springing up. And while you might not think eating vegan in the heart of the Midwest is easy, given that Indiana’s signature dish is the pork tenderloin, you don’t have to look far for vegan eats in Indy. Ready to start those vegan engines? Here are 10 eateries that should be on your agenda.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
DVM 360

DIVM: Getting started with telemedicine

At the Directions in Veterinary Medicine Conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, Aaron Smiley, DVM, discussed burnout in the veterinary profession, and explained how to get started with using telemedicine as a potential solution. On the second day of the dvm360® Directions in Veterinary Medicine Conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, Aaron Smiley, DVM,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Mary Mathews

Mary Mathews, Grandma-Great to those who loved her best, went home to her lord, on June 22, 2022. She was 96. Mary was the daughter of Sylvia and Herbert Eilert. She was the proud graduate of Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Vernon Mathews was the love of Mary’s life. She was married to him for 56 years but loved him for 76 years. They are together again in paradise.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
savi.org

Modern Redlining in Indianapolis?

This report examines more than one million loan applications filed in Central Indiana from 2007 to 2020 to investigate racial and geographic differences in loan denial rates. In 2021, we demonstrated the statistical relationship between historic redlining and a host of community conditions and outcomes. Now, we ask if mortgage applications are still more likely to be denied in historically redlined areas or for Black borrowers. We find that Black borrowers are twice as likely as White borrowers to be denied a loan, even when their income and debt are the same. We also find that borrowers of any race, when income and debt are the same, are 50 percent more likely to be denied a loan if they are trying to purchase a home in a historically redlined neighborhood compared to one that was never graded in redlining maps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

