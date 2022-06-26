Early Illinois voting ends Monday

(WTVO) — Time is running out for voters who want to avoid the lines on election day.

Monday is the last day for early voting. Rockford voters can head to the Board of Elections, 301 S. 6th St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Winnebago County voters can go to the Winnebago County Clerk’s office, 404 Elm St., from 8-30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A full list of polling locations can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.