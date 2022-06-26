ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Early Illinois voting ends Monday

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yx0JP_0gMnpRKW00

(WTVO) — Time is running out for voters who want to avoid the lines on election day.

Monday is the last day for early voting. Rockford voters can head to the Board of Elections, 301 S. 6th St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Winnebago County voters can go to the Winnebago County Clerk’s office, 404 Elm St., from 8-30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A full list of polling locations can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois voters take to the polls

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Voter turnout was not expected to be very high for Tuesday’s election. One polling location in Rockford was Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St., where locals voted in the primary to narrow down who will be on the ballot for November’s location. Tuesday reportedly saw a steady flow of people […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Has your voting district changed?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois state primary is on Tuesday, and redistricting has brought about changes for some voters. One local organization and election official spoke about the importance of getting out to vote. “From the voter’s perspective, the biggest problem will be knowing what district they are in,” said Claire McIntyre, co-president of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winnebago County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
County
Winnebago County, IL
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Elections
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker wins nomination for governor in Illinois primary election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — JB Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for governor in Illinois primary election. Incumbent Governor Pritzker was challenged in the primary by Chicago nurse Beverly Miles. Pritzker will face one of six Republican candidates in November. Farmer and State Sen. Darren Bailey is the front-runner, and was endorsed Saturday by former President Donald […]
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Illinois primary election: What to know and how to vote

ST. LOUIS — Illinois residents will head to the polls or cast a ballot Tuesday for the 2022 primary election. It’ll be the first step in deciding the political future of the state with several major races on the ballot, including governor and lieutenant governor, U.S. House representatives and secretary of state.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

2022 midterms Illinois primary election results: Governor

CHICAGO - The race to be Illinois’ next governor is also a battle among billionaires, including two whose names won’t appear on Tuesday’s primary ballot. Republican candidates Darren Bailey, who as a state lawmaker fought pandemic measures such as mask mandates, and former prosecutor Richard Irvin, the first Black mayor of Chicago’s largest suburb, each has a benefactor who has pushed a different vision for the GOP and put their money behind it.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Local#Time#The Board Of Elections#Nexstar Media Inc
hoiabc.com

What you need to know about the voting in Tuesday’s Illinois primaries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local election officials expect strong Republican turnout for Tuesday’s midterm Illinois Primary Election. More than 10,000 voters either have already cast an early ballot or have already returned their mail-in ballots across Peoria, Tazewell and McLean Counties. That includes 4,480 in Peoria County, 4,675 in McLean County and 2,059 in Tazewell County, as of Monday afternoon.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
US News and World Report

Races to Watch in the Illinois Primary

Illinois has become bluer in recent elections, as historically Republican suburbs in Chicagoland have turned increasingly to the Democrats. Republicans have hoped to reverse some of these gains, but the influence and preferences of the party’s rural base in this week’s primaries may make that difficult. Meanwhile, the...
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

Tazewell County Republicans say recent GOP primary campaign tactics are 'too negative'

The Illinois primary election is Tuesday, and some Tazewell County conservatives say primary campaign tactics in this cycle are too "cutthroat." The Tazewell County Republicans released a statement on Friday saying they find recent campaign tactics used among Illinois Republican candidates unacceptable, with prolific negative messages being circulated by many campaign teams about their primary opponents.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Early voting in Illinois June primary ends on Sunday

CHICAGO - Early voting in Illinois' June primary ends on Sunday. Election day is Tuesday, June 28. The ballot includes races for governor, congressional seats, state legislative offices and a variety of local positions. If you have a mail-in ballot, election officials urge you to return it immediately. If mailed,...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy