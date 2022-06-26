ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Lawn, NJ

Demonstrators gather in Fair Lawn to support of abortion rights

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tBimu_0gMnpLHO00

It was another emotional day of protesting in New Jersey as the reality that the United States Supreme Court has decided that women do not have the constitutional right to have an abortion sets in across the nation.

A group of demonstrators gathered in Fair Lawn on Sunday to advocate for a woman’s right to have autonomy over her own body.

“I believe women’s bodies are their own to make choices on and not the choice of six conservative judges on the Supreme Court,” said an activist named Bonnie.

Bonnie said she has been an activist all of her life. She said that she has experienced a time when abortions were not legal. She said that she feels that women’s rights have been pushed back to how they were 50 years ago.

RELATED: Roe v Wade: Women’s March Movement rally held outside Newark City Hall

“I had friends in college and in high school that go abortions that were illegal and almost died. I’ve always been for reproductive rights. I marched 50 years ago in Washington, in New York City – and now here we are again,” Bonnie said .

Demonstrators marched down Fair Lawn Avenue with their signs held high in the air chanting. Some cars passing by honked their horns in solidarity.

“It’s not just, ‘Oh, women can’t have abortion.’ Guess what’s next? Gay rights. Guess what’s next? Contraceptives,” said activist Jessica Henry.

Abortions are still legal in New Jersey under a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this year. The governor said that women will always have a choice over their bodies and the right to make their own medical decisions.

Protestors said they were rallying in New Jersey to show solidarity with those who lost the right to have an abortion because their state has now made it illegal.

“We have these rights before Gov. Murphy has decided that we can have them. If we got some whacko the next time in office, we might not have them,” Henry said.

The demonstrators said that until abortion rights are considered a constitutional right for the entire country, they will not stop fighting for the rights of women.

Meanwhile, hundreds of pro-life advocates also rallied in New Jersey in support of the Supreme Court’s decision.

Rev. Gregory Quinian of the Center for Garden State Families said the group recognizes that nothing has changed in New Jersey.

“New Jersey is a prolific abortion hub. We remain committed to saving lives, lovingly demonstrating that life begins at the moment of conception,” he said in a statement.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Phony Phil at it again in his quest for power beyond NJ (Opinion)

In the wake of the Roe v. Wade decision being overturned last week, Gov. Phil Murphy said he has a message for women in other states who want an abortion. He welcomed any woman from another state that bans abortion that New Jersey will “respect their right to choose." His real message to women and pro-abortion zealots is “I’m running for higher office and seek your support." The governor is just trying to raise his national profile and takes advantage of any opportunity to do so.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fair Lawn, NJ
Government
State
Washington State
City
Fair Lawn, NJ
City
Washington, NJ
Washington Examiner

New Jersey teachers union pushes members to attend anti-Zionism event

A teachers union in a New Jersey county encouraged its members to attend an event that promised to educate them on the "heroic resistance to Zionism" by the Palestinian people. The leadership of the Passaic County Education Association in Passaic County, New Jersey, sent an email to the union's members...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Abortion Law#Constitutional Right#Protest#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
News 12

News 12

87K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy