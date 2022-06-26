First-ever Pride music festival held in Highland Park

The first-ever Pride music festival was held in Highland Park Sunday afternoon.

It was a day of celebrating LGBTQ+ youth, artists and businesses with music and Pride activities.

Organizers said that events like these are important for young people in the LGBTQ+ community.

“Just looking around and seeing that this is happening in their neighborhood – that they’re loved and affirmed by their community is literally lifesaving,” one organizer said. “Especially right now with these toxic bills that are coming out – anti-trans and anti-gay bills that impact kids, young kids. That is a core part of QuEAR Candy's mission, we want to raise money and awareness to help protect LGBTQ youth.”

The organizers used this year's festival as a pilot event to help raise money for a full-scale Pride music festival in Highland Park next year.

