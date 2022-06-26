ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

PAWS Chicago celebrating 25 years of saving the lives of animals

By Terry Keshner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHI6c_0gMnpIdD00

Susanna Homan, CEO of PAWS Chicago, said her organization was founded during a time when homeless pets were most likely to be euthanized.

"Twenty-five years ago, more than 42,000 animals were euthanized in Chicago. That represented more than 90 percent of the homeless pet population,” Homan said. “These were healthy, adoptable, friendly pets that didn't have a chance at life."

Back then, Homan said, the public wasn’t as aware of why they should adopt from shelters, so there were simply too many homeless pets to be housed in shelters.

Since it opened, Homan said PAWS has "done almost 300,000 free or low-cost spay or neuter surgeries, and that's been the biggest part of changing the equation here in Chicago."

Although that success is comforting, Homan said, the challenges to find good homes for Chicago's dogs and cats have continued.

"Right now we're seeing an uptick in abandoned pets at all of our locations,” Homan said. “The pets that are being relinquished...are [from] people who have been affected by the economy and the pandemic. So it's not necessarily the people who adopted pets during the pandemic."

Homan said a loving home for a pet is even better than the best shelter.

"As much care and love as we give these pets, they're seeing different employees and volunteers throughout the day,” Homan said. “It's stressful for them to be in a shelter environment … we know they want to be in a home."

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOMI Owensboro

Illinois Is Home To One Of The Best Bookstores In The U.S.

If you're a fan of reading and books, this store should be immediately added to your must-visit list. It's funny because when I was a kid, I used to read all the time. My mom would take me to the library every week to pick out new books. That was a long time ago. Unfortunately, as I got older it was all about reading for school and I lost interest. Now the minute I open a book, I immediately start falling asleep.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Free Donuts, Coffee and Pizza at World’s Largest Laundromat in Illinois

It's really hard to say what I like most about this gigantic laundromat, beyond how quickly I'd sell my washer and dryer and start going here every week. When my wife and I were looking for a home for our family, we had quite a few things we wanted the house to be, and to have, but we never discussed our laundry room desires other than not wanting it to be located in the basement.
BERWYN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Society
Red Tricycle Chicago

The Hands-Down Best Bakeries in Chicago for Birthday Cakes

For a kid, there’s nothing more exciting than a birthday party. And having a great birthday cake—one that tastes good and looks cool—is an important part of their special day. No matter what your child’s superhero, video game or character obsession du jour may be, you will find a Chicago bakery to create a canvas for those candles. Here are our favorites. Make a wish!
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Economy#The Lives Of Animals#Paws#Abandoned Pets#Paws Chicago
WIFR

Want a beachfront getaway? Check out this hotel in Illinois.

ZION, Ill. (WIFR) - After almost two years, one popular beachfront property is opening its doors for the summer. Reservations are now being accepted at The Illinois Beach Hotel located at Illinois Beach State Park in Lake County. The hotel will have a soft opening this Friday, July 1 and will begin taking reservations for limited hotel rooms on Monday, June 27. For reservations, click here.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
newcity.com

Bye Bye Blue: A Lament for the Classic Divvy Bikes

I’m a longtime bike commuter, and a fan of Chicago’s bike-share program, Divvy, with its big, blue, heavy, classic pedal-powered bikes. They’ve been a great option for getting around—it’s like having spare bikes around the city. But I’m worried about Divvy’s future. The...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Yorkville Summer Solstice Fest Ends On Wrong Note

Yorkville Summer Solstice - photo - Danella Seaver. The 9th annual Yorkville Summer Solstice and Indie Music Fest ended on a bad note this year. The Yorkville festival organizer Boyd Ingemunson discovered they were robbed of music equipment after the two day festival on Sunday morning. Once the festival was over Saturday night, organizers bundled up the equipment and covered it with tarp. On Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Ingemunson says the tarp was removed and speakers and monitors were taken.
YORKVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Pets
Forest Park Review

Mr. Beef takes bow in Harlem Avenue grand opening

Mr. Beef and Pizza, 123 Harlem Ave., hosted a festive grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 26. The purveyor of house made Italian beef, pizza with parmesan tomato sauce, and fresh salads opened in the winter, but waited to celebrate its Forest Park debut under the summer sun. To bring a sense of fun, Nick Kollias, invited owners of colorful hot rods and pristine vintage cars to park in the spot’s generous lot.
FOREST PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

This is the best diet for better brain health

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most talked about Chicago’s increase in COVID cases and the new combination COVID booster. He also discussed brain health and what diets are best for the heart and the mind.
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Neighbor provides escape hatch for Grand Blvd. homeowner

The woman who expressed outrage over the construction of an apartment building next door to her home in downtown Brookfield and later sued the developer, her home’s former owners and their real estate agent has sold that home – for a profit. Cook County property records show that...
BROOKFIELD, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy