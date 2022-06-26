Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and South Weld County; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Weld County through 830 PM MDT At 806 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Wellington to near Dacono, or along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Fort Collins to 22 miles north of Denver. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greeley, northeastern Loveland, Brighton, Windsor, Evans, Erie, Firestone, Johnstown, Frederick, Fort Lupton, Milliken, Berthoud, Lochbuie, Eaton, Dacono, Mead, Severance, Platteville, Hudson and LaSalle. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
