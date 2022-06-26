ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

SD gov: Bar Abortion Pills, But Don’t Punish Women for Them

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Dakota’s Republican governor is pledging to bar mail-order abortion pills but says women shouldn't face prosecution for seeking them. Kristi Noem's stand...

