SD gov: Bar Abortion Pills, But Don’t Punish Women for Them

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling. Thirteen states prepared trigger laws which would automatically outlaw terminations in the event of a ruling to overturn Roe...
Washington — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Sunday defended her state's abortion trigger law that took effect after the Supreme Court's decision to strip away the constitutional right to an abortion. She said in an interview with "Face the Nation" that in the cases of rape or incest, she does not believe one tragedy is "a reason to have another tragedy occur."
The overturning of Roe v. Wade is set to almost immediately remake how access to abortion looks in America. Twenty-two states had laws or constitutional amendments that were already in place which could be quickly used to try to ban abortion. The laws include bans on abortion that were already...
The Democratic congressman running in one of the most significant races of the 2022 election cycle has warned Republicans will “go after” birth control and gay rights next.Tim Ryan, a centrist from Ohio running to replace retiring Republican Sen Rob Portman, was speaking after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on Friday (24 June).“They want to go after birth control next, they want to go after same-sex marriage next... this is insanity and it has to stop,” Mr Ryan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
NBC News’ Julie Ainsley spoke with a woman who was 9-months pregnant that called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade “horrible” and said she doesn’t know how to protect her unborn child if they won’t “have the options that they need to make bodily choices.”June 24, 2022.
Vice-president Kamala Harris is being criticised as out of touch with the abortion rights fight after posting a photo of herself watching protests about the overturning of Roe v Wade on TV.On Friday, after a Supreme Court ruling overturned the landmark 1973 case establishing a constitutional right to an abortion, the vice-president shared a photo of herself watching abortion rights protests on CNN from aboard Air Force 2, the presidential jet.“I know there are women out there who are afraid,” she wrote on Twitter on Friday. “To those of you who feel alone and scared: I want you to...
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
The split comes as Cheney is facing a fierce August primary and is reportedly courting Democrats to vote for her. Rep. Liz Cheney, frequent rhetorical target for former President Trump and his allies, managed to both embrace and buck her party Friday. Shot: The Wyoming Republican celebrated the Supreme Court’s...
CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin explains why he wasn’t surprised at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and explains the pivotal role Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) played in that ruling.
Mitt Romney isn't up for reelection this year. But Trump-aligned Republicans hostile toward the Utah senator have made his name a recurring theme in this year's primaries, using him as a foil and derisively branding their rivals “Mitt Romney Republicans."Republicans have used the concept to frame their primary opponents as enemies of the Trump-era GOP in southeast Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The anti-tax group Club For Growth, among the most active super PACs in this year's primaries, used “Mitt Romney Republican” as the central premise of an attack ad in North Carolina's Senate primary.But nowhere are references to Romney...
Two weeks ago, when the Jan. 6 committee kicked off a series of hearings with a prime-time presentation, Rep. Liz Cheney raised a highly provocative claim: Multiple House Republicans sought presidential pardons “for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election.”. The vice chair of the bipartisan panel...
Jun. 24, 2022 - 07:41 - Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan breaks down his letter to AG Merrick Garland urging him to enforce the law on Supreme Court home protesters and weighs in on the Jan. 6 committee hearings 'Fox News @ Night.'
It’s easy to write glowing editorials about Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who has openly called out former President Trump for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Her words during the first round of televised congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot were profound...
