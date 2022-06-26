Dog dead, 10 displaced after ‘torch-style cigarette lighter’ causes North Carolina house fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ten people were displaced Saturday after a house fire in west Charlotte.
The incident happened at about 11 a.m. on the 3400 block of Sargent Drive near Clanton Park.
Officials said the fire was deemed accidental when a “torch-style cigarette lighter” was dropped onto combustibles.
A dog died in the blaze, which is reported to have caused $40,000 in damage.
More than 30 firefighters responded to control the fire in less than 10 minutes.
