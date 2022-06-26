ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Dog dead, 10 displaced after ‘torch-style cigarette lighter’ causes North Carolina house fire

By Connor Lomis
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063DSS_0gMnocYU00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ten people were displaced Saturday after a house fire in west Charlotte.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. on the 3400 block of Sargent Drive near Clanton Park.

Officials said the fire was deemed accidental when a “torch-style cigarette lighter” was dropped onto combustibles.

A dog died in the blaze, which is reported to have caused $40,000 in damage.

More than 30 firefighters responded to control the fire in less than 10 minutes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 6

Related
WDBO

Man found dead in front yard, woman dead, 2 children unharmed in North Carolina house

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A man was found dead in the front yard and a woman was found dead inside a North Carolina home on Sunday with two children unharmed. According to WGHP, at around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home after a 911 dispatcher heard a disturbance in a call placed by a woman. She allegedly told the dispatcher that someone was shooting at her.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CFD: Tree Falls On South Charlotte Apartment Building | PHOTOS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department responded to a tree falling on an apartment building located on Colville Road on Monday. Occupants of the apartment building were helped out of the structure safely and no injuries have been reported due to this incident, according to a news release.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
FOX8 News

17-year-old dies after shooting in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old died from a gunshot wound in Burlington. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the 1000 block of Graham Street about someone who had been shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot. They were […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WCNC

62-year-old man drowns in backyard pool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 62-year-old man was found dead early Monday morning in a backyard pool, the Mint Hill Police Department reports. According to police, its officers were dispatched at around 9:30 a.m. to assist MEDIC with a possible drowning at a home on Chicopee Drive. When they arrived, officers found a man dead in a backyard in-ground pool.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Torch#Structure Fire#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
fox46.com

Tree worker hits power line, electrocuted in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man working in a tree came into contact with a power line and was electrocuted outside of a southeast Charlotte home Monday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Officials said firefighters were called at 9:30 a.m. to a “high-angle rescue” on Alfred...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: 18-Year-Old Killed In North Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed in north Charlotte Monday night. Around 10 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service on Bennettsville Lane. At the scene, officers discovered a man suffering from multiple...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

NC deputies need help identifying man who left box of kittens on porch

ELLENBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and animal control need help identifying a man who abandoned kittens on June 23. We’re told around 9:11 p.m., the man was seen leaving a box of kittens on the porch of Fagans Farm located at 368 New House Road in Ellenboro. The box the kittens were in was taped shut and the kittens were found the next day at 6:30 a.m.
ELLENBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Union County couple says rescued 'gay' dog doing well

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The adoptive owners of a North Carolina dog said there’s a lesson to be learned from his adoption, love more and hate less. Union County couple Steve Nichols and John Winn made national headlines after adopting Oscar. Oscar was surrendered to an animal shelter...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

4 killed in head-on crash in Monroe, officials say

MONROE, N.C. — Four people were killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash over the weekend in Monroe, officials confirmed. There were no survivors of the collision. On Sunday at about 7:30 p.m., a 2009 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Bruno German Lindo, 33, of Monroe was going about 75 mph on Sutherland Avenue when he passed a car on the double-yellow line.
MONROE, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

54K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy