Dog dead, 10 displaced after ‘torch-style cigarette lighter’ causes North Carolina house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ten people were displaced Saturday after a house fire in west Charlotte.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. on the 3400 block of Sargent Drive near Clanton Park.

Officials said the fire was deemed accidental when a “torch-style cigarette lighter” was dropped onto combustibles.

A dog died in the blaze, which is reported to have caused $40,000 in damage.

More than 30 firefighters responded to control the fire in less than 10 minutes.

