SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend even though we were dealing with record heat across parts of the ArkLaTex. After the 105 we saw Sunday afternoon we are tracking cooler weather to start off the new week thanks to a weak cold front and showers and storms that moved late last night and early this morning. Temperatures will still be toasty this week, but we’re talking 90s versus 100s for highs. While a few scattered showers or storms are possible today, but the best chances for rain will come later in the week as a weak tropical disturbance in the Gulf could bring more widespread wet weather Friday and Saturday. Highs throughout the week will range from the low to upper 90s, with the hottest weather likely on Wednesday.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO