Red-hot Red Sox complete road sweep of Guardians

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians in an 8-3 final on Sunday at Progressive Field.

The Red Sox (42-31) totaled 15 hits for the afternoon, as they continued their stretch as one of the hottest teams in baseball, winning their seventh straight contest and 19 th out of their last 22 games.

The Guardians (36-32), meanwhile, have now dropped four consecutive games.

The Red Sox dropped most of its offensive output onto Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale, who allowed eight hits and three earned runs over four innings of work. With the loss, Civale drops to 2-4.

When asked how he would have assessed his perfomance, Civale responded: “Thought [my] command was not the best that I’ve had…executed a good amount of pitches when the time came for it. Definitely threw too many pitches as a whole, but…I thought I battled pretty well.”

For Boston, left-hander Rich Hill struck out five in six innings, while allowing five hits, a run, and four walks. The victory extended Hill's road record to 3-1 and a 2.53 ERA away from Fenway Park.

Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez each went 3-for-5 for the Sox lineup, with each driving in at least one run (Martinez had two). Alex Verdugo and Trevor Story each totaled two hits, with Story adding a pair of RBIs.

After the Sox scored their first run on a 3rd inning throwing error by Andres Giménez, Christian Vázquez drilled an RBI double to make it 2-0 for Boston in the 4th. In that same inning, Martinez would later ground into another fielder’s choice to score Vázquez from third.

For Cleveland manager Terry Francona, Civale and the Guardians got into a few too many tough situations, intensified by a few too many missed plays: “On a day where you need a little help, we had, probably, four or five plays…some of them aren't errors, but we need to make those plays, so that made it even harder.”

Cleveland’s lone run through the first six innings came on an Oscar Gonzalez RBI groundout.

Boston added two runs in the sixth off reliever Sam Hentges, and a 7th-inning score off Tanner Tully to reach a 6-1 lead.

The Guardians made a late offensive push by adding a run in the bottom of the 7th, via an RBI single by Owen Miller (1-2, RBI). One inning later, Giménez (2-3, RBI, run) slapped a single to score José Ramírez (3-4, 2 2Bs, run) from second base to make it a 6-3 game.

However, Martinez would drill an RBI double of Tully in the top of the 9th, and Devers would later score from third base on a wild pitch.

The Guardians will try to recoup their winning ways – as well as their position in the AL Central standings – by starting a five-game homestand against the Minnesota Twins on Monday. Triston McKenzie (4-5, 3.51 earned run average) will start for the hosts against Minnesota right-hander Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.53 ERA).

With the Twins winning on Sunday, the Guardians sit two games back of first in the division heading into Monday's series opener.