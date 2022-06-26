ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machesney Park, IL

Machesney Park Marine killed in training exercise to return home

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park Marine killed in a training exercise in California will return home this week to be laid to rest.

An escort will bring Nathan Carlson home from O’Hare International Airport on Thursday. The funeral will be held Saturday at Harlem High School, 9229 N. Alpine Rd. Carlson graduated from Harlem in 2019.

Friends celebrate life of Machesney Park Marine killed in aircraft crash

Several groups, including the “Patriot Guard” and “Warriors Watch,” have been invited to honor Carlson’s life.

